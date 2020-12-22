High school football coaches from Class 6A, Region 7 and Class 1A, Region 7 voted on this season’s all-region teams last week with Fort Payne and Valley Head players, respectfully, representing DeKalb County.
Valley Head’s Jordan Burt was named Class 1A, Region 7 offensive player of the year and head coach Heath Vincent received the region’s coach of the year honor.
Burt finished the season with 190 carries for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns.
Valley Head’s all-region players included Bryson Morgan, Luke Harrison, Pacey Cooper, Eian Bain, Hayden Fletcher, Levi DeMarco, Roger McMahan and Noah Hulgan. Hunter Robertson and Jamie Brown received honorable mentions.
Sumiton Christian’s Tyler Ingle earned the region’s defensive player of the year accolade.
Fort Payne offensive players garnering first-team honors included wide receiver Cam Thomas, tight end Sawyer Burt and offensive lineman Riley Kuhn. Second-team offensive players included running back Hunter Love and offensive lineman Eli Frasier. Honorable mentions included quarterback J.D. Blalock and offensive lineman Bronson Laney.
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins was named the region’s offensive player of the year.
On the defensive side, linebacker Devin Wells and defensive lineman Darrell Prater were selected to the second team. Defensive backs Will Abbott and Darwin Camp, linebacker Seth Williams and defensive linemen Heisman Brown and Jayden Dubose received honorable mentions.
Oxford’s Trequon Fegans was selected as the region’s defensive player of the year.
Alex McPherson earned first-steam status on special teams as a kicker and punter.
Additional all-region recognition will be available for other DeKalb County football players once coaches complete voting.
