Members of the Wallace State Community College women’s cross country team were receiving their numbers the day before the NJCAA Division II National Meet when Aylin Vega received some surprising news.
The sophomore runner, who was a standout for Fort Payne High School’s cross country and track and field teams, was announced as the NJCAA Division II Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Year for the Central Region.
Joined by teammates and coaches, Vega was completely surprised by the honor.
“I was very proud of my accomplishment,” she said. “I didn’t see it coming. It just made me feel like I’m doing something right.”
Vega and her Wallace State teammates wrapped the cross country season last week in Tallahassee, Fla.
In October, Vega suffered a knee injury that set her back. She didn’t have a good race at Brescia College Invitational in Owensboro, Ky., on Oct. 7. She had to rehabilitate her way back to solid form.
By the ACCC/Region 22 Meet on Oct. 28 in Oxford, Vega was back and challenged herself.
“When I went out and ran at conference, I knew that I was able to do anything and get through any obstacle in my way,” she said.
