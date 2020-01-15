Sylvania’s Grant Atchley finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to help push the No. 3 Rams past No. 6 Crossville 77-66 in a DeKalb County Tournament quarterfinal-round game Tuesday night.
Josh Tinker scored 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds, and Trevor Butler had 11 points, as Sylvania (10-8) advanced to play second-ranked Fyffe in Friday’s semifinal round. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
The Rams held a 58-48 lead at the end of the third and led by as many as 15 in the final period.
Crossville (6-11) responded by slicing the deficit to eight on Colton Davis’ step-back 3-pointer with 1:30 left, but Sylvania broke free from defensive pressure and added two more baskets to close the game.
Davis poured in a game-high 38 points, including five 3-pointers, and Blake Bouldin added 19 points.
No. 2 Devils cruise past No. 7 Tigers
Marie Woodall scored a game-high 24 points with five steals as the No. 7 Fyffe girls ran away with a 71-15 win against No. 7 Valley Head in the quarterfinal round Monday night.
Gracie Hicks had nine points and five rebounds, and Alexia Barber and Emma Twilley each added seven points for the Red Devils (16-4). Madison Myers chipped in five assists.
Kallie Ingram led the Tigers (8-8) with 10 points.
Fyffe forced turnovers and used transition play to lead 22-7 at the end of the first quarter and 42-10 at halftime.
The Red Devils play No. 3 Ider at 8 p.m. Thursday in the semifinal round.
No. 3 Hornets hold off No. 6 Bulldogs
Savannah Seals scored a game-high 21 points and made some late free throws to help the No. 3 Ider girls defeat No. 6 Geraldine 64-53 and advance to the semifinal round Tuesday night.
Seals made 7 of 9 attempts from the foul line in the fourth to secure Ider’s win after the Bulldogs (5-15) overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit to pull within 10 with 1:38 to play in regulation.
Gracey Johnson, who led Geraldine with 20 points, scored eight in the fourth.
Alayna Chapman had 11 points and Kaleigh Carson added 10 points for the Hornets (18-3), who play No. 2-ranked Fyffe at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Jones’ 25 points paces No. 4 Panthers by No. 5 Bulldogs
Isaac Jones paced the No. 4 Collinsville boys with a game-high 25 points in a 64-49 win against No. 5 Geraldine on Tuesday night.
Isaac Jones scored all but six of his 25 points in the second half. Cordell Worthy had 13 points and Kaleb Jones finished with nine points, helping the Panthers (8-8) advance to the semifinal round, where they play top-ranked Plainview at 6 p.n. Friday.
Kaejuan Hatley led all Geraldine scorers with 17 points and Griffin Knight added 14 points, as the Bulldogs dropped to 7-12.
