Rainy conditions delayed the start of the semifinal round of the 2022 DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament, but the top-seeded Plainview Bears battled through the final two rounds to finish as the county’s best.
Noah White earned tournament MVP honors, Sam Crowell struck out 13 in a complete-game on the mound and the Bears pulled away to beat No. 2 Ider 8-1 in the title game at Crossville City Park on Saturday night.
A Peyton Hood groundout allowed an Ider runner to score in the top of the first inning, before the Bears tied the game at 1 on an error in the second inning.
Plainview’s Braden Haymon doubled to right field in the third frame, as Ethan Williams scored the go-ahead run from second base. The Bears extended the lead to three runs before inning’s end, plating one run on an error and another on a Logan Payne single.
Plainview pushed across four additional runs in the fifth inning to secure the win.
Crowell surrendered one run on three hits while walking three for the Bears. Williams finished with a triple and Haymon and Crowell each contributed a double, while Connor Davis scored a run on two hits with an RBI and John Mathis Arnold drove in a run on two hits.
Ider’s Cody Tinker delivered six strikeouts and walked three while allowing five hits and runs across four innings of the loss. Branson Durham registered two hits and Hood added an RBI.
In Plainview’s semifinal game against No. 5 Geraldine, Williams singled home Harrison Huber for the walk-off score in a 1-0 victory in eight innings.
White tossed a four-hit shutout as the Bears advanced. He struck out seven and walked none.
Williams had an RBI on two hits for the Bears.
Levi Martin doubled and Colton Lusher chipped in three hits for Geraldine. Lusher struck out 16 and walked four while surrendering one run on two hits in 7 1/3 innings.
Ider advanced to the championship round after defeating No. 3 Collinsville 5-1 in the semifinal, as Hood struck out 12, walked none and allowed no hits and one run in a complete game.
Keegan Whitaker doubled, Hood had two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Everett King plated a run on two hits for the Hornets.
Jordan Coker scored Collinsville’s run on an error in the top of the third inning.
Keaton DeBoard gave up seven hits, retired five and walked one in a complete-game effort for Collinsville.
On Friday, Geraldine topped No. 4 Sylvania 12-1 in the quarterfinal round at Crossville City Park. Drew Fowler struck out 14 and walked four while giving up four hits in a complete-game pitching performance for the Bulldogs.
Lusher finished with two triples and plated two runs with two RBIs, Austyn Banks doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Jayse Cook doubled on two hits and scored a run and Levi Martin chipped in a double on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored.
Logan Wilks scored the Rams’ run on two hits. Brody Smith took the loss on the mound in two innings, giving up six hits for five runs with three strikeouts and one walk.
In Friday’s other quarterfinal-round game, Collinsville rallied back to beat No. 6 Fyffe 4-3 in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning.
With two runners aboard and one out in play, Jeremiah Killian singled on a line drive to right field, allowing Carson Dennis to plate the winning run from third base.
DeBoard and Dennis each had two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Panthers.
Fyffe’s Blake Dobbins retired 11, walked four and gave up two hits and runs across five innings. Trenton Rowell recorded two hits and Jake Wooden added two hits with an RBI.
