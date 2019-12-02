Fort Payne wins first home duals

The Fort Payne wrestling team beat Moody 57-19 and Shades Valley 45-30 in its home-opener last Tuesday night.
Cole Blalock, Arturo Rodriguez, Luke Miller and Riley Kuhn earned two pins apiece in their pair of wins.
Dawson Williams earned one win by pin and another win by decision. Kean Cowart won twice by forfeit.
Jax Cyrus went 1-1 with one pin, Juanito Baltazar went 1-1 with a win by decision, and Taylor Roe went 1-1 with one win by forfeit. Rodrigo Martinez split his pair of matches, winning one by pin. Noah Tidmore earned a win by forfeit. Cason Brown picked up a win by pin.
The Wildcats host Chelsea and LaFayette (Ga.) in a three-team meet Thursday.
