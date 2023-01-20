Valley Head’s Eian Bain was voted as the Class 1A Region 7 MVP, head coach Charles Hammon was co-coach of the year and 15 Valley Head players garnered all-region acclaim this postseason.
The 1A Region 7 All-Region team was chosen by region coaches. Bain earned MVP honors after running for more than 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2022, breaking the DeKalb County single-season rushing record in the process.
Hammon was selected as co-coach of the year with Coosa Christian’s Mark O’Bryant.
Valley Head players voted to the all-region squad included: Hunter Robinson, Ethan Webb, Brandon Vasquez, Hernan Moreno, Noah Hulgan, Ben Johnson, Braden Busby and Brant Smith. Honorable mentions were: Nate Bain, Raudel Segura, Carson Frost, Lennon Pike, Aiden Logan and Layne Hawkins.
Decatur Heritage Christian’s Bo Solley was voted the region’s offensive player of the year. Coosa Christian’s Clete O’Bryant and Appalachian’s Oliver Moody were co-defensive players of the year, and Coosa Christian’s Jaden Burns was kicker of the year.
Here’s a look at the rest of the all-region team:
Cedar Bluff: Austin Richardson, Kade Browning, Dylan Kinard, Bucky Leek, Hunter Jenkins; honorable mention: Eli McFry, Hunter Stallings, Hagan Stallings, Aden Green
Coosa Christian: Ty Mostelle, Matthew Wright, Drake Albury, Dakoby Tucker, Dalton McGraw, Eli Motes, Dylan Reed
Appalachian: Chris Hekin, Shean Curtis, Jaxon Hicks, Garrett Helms, Cameron Vick, Caydon Whittington; honorable mention: Reid Murphree, Shaun Prestridge, Evan Wills, Jackson Baswell
Gaylesville: Briley Mitchell, Keylon Higgens, Kyler Bradley, Tanner Eads, Bailey Glassco
Decatur Heritage: Jaxon Thomas, Savarius Evans, Nash Thomas; honorable mention: Daniel Taylor Jr., Ian Wickwire, Johnathan Bowling, Dylan Germany, Ben Abercrombie
Woodville: Ace Weaver, Sam Peek, Steven Williams; honorable mention: Rychard Rosas, Shane Hughes, Jayce Hucks, Issaih Vasquez, Landon Campbell
