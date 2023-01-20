Valley Head’s Eian Bain was voted as the Class 1A Region 7 MVP, head coach Charles Hammon was co-coach of the year and 15 Valley Head players garnered all-region acclaim this postseason.

The 1A Region 7 All-Region team was chosen by region coaches. Bain earned MVP honors after running for more than 2,600 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2022, breaking the DeKalb County single-season rushing record in the process.

