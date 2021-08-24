Cornerstone opens with win vs. New Life

Jack McGullion accounted for four touchdowns and Lucas Hale finished with three scores as Cornerstone Christian Academy’s defense limited New Life Christian Academy to just 35 yards and no score in a 40-0 victory in its season opener in Millbrook last Friday night.
McGullion rushed for 82 yards on two attempts with two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 107 yards and two scores. Hale completed all three of his passing attempts for 107 yards and two scores, while rushing for another touchdown and 24 yards on eight carries.
McGullion caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Hale in the opening quarter, before hauling in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Hale in the second quarter to push Cornerstone into an 18-0 lead. Hale hit Eli Carter on the ensuing 2-point conversion throw to make it 20-0.
McGullion added a 47-yard scoring run and Hale rushed in for a 2-point conversion to give Cornerstone a 28-0 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter, McGullion added a 35-yard rushing score and Sam Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown to cap the scoring.
Cornerstone finished with 261 yards of offense, including 154 yards rushing, with nine first downs.
New Life gained just four first downs and held an advantage in time of possession (22:17-11:46).
Defensively, Cornerstone was led by Tristan Johnson and Konner Fortner with four tackles apiece. Kennon Fortner, Brady Biddle and J.T. Lawton each recorded three tackles and McGullion had a sack for a 5-yard loss.
Cornerstone visits Success Unlimited Academy in Montgomery at 7 p.m. Thursday.
