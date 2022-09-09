Bella Pettis registered 12 digs with 10 kills, four aces and two assists across two matches, as Geraldine swept Crossville 2-0 (25-4, 25-7) and Scottsboro (25-16, 25-19) in a tri-match at Crossville High School on Thursday.
Geraldine improved its overall record to 13-3.
Zoey Faulkner finished the tri-match with 22 assists with six digs, five aces and three kills for Geraldine. Emma Baker added 23 assists, six aces, four digs and one kill, and Hallie Burns contributed 16 digs, two assists and one ace. Kentlei Rogers chipped in 11 kills and one dig, Brooklyn Hall had 16 kills with one ace, Kaleigh Butler finished with eight kills, six digs and one assist and Emma Stephenson chipped in four kills with two digs and one assist. Jodie Willis contributed six digs and one assist, Jaycee Berrong added two kills and one dig and Madison Gentry had one kill.
— On Tuesday at Fort Payne, the Wildcats swept a quad-match.
Fort Payne defeated Class 6A-Area 13 rival Gadsden City 3-0, Etowah 2-0 and Dade County (Ga.) 2-0.
Cooper Garrett tallied 30 kills, 26 assists and four aces through three matches. Lydie Varnadore accounted for 19 kills with 13 digs and five aces, and Natalie Hotalen registered 42 assists and 10 digs.
The Wildcats host the annual Fort Payne Invitational on Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.
