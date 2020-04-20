Play-action fake helps Sylvania gain tough yards

(Editor's note: This is the third installment in a series of stories about DeKalb County football coaches describing some of their favorite plays from this past season. The Times-Journal asked coaches from around the county to pick their favorite plays from this past season, illustrate them and describe why they stood out across the season.)
FORT PAYNE — Given a fourth-and-short or fourth-and-medium situation, Sylvania football coach Matt Putnam had one play on his chart that put the Rams in a great position to pick up first downs this season.
Putnam diagrammed his favorite play for The Times-Journal and said it was a “very productive play all year.”
The play, termed “45 Pass,” is a classic play-action fake that consists of the quarterback faking a handoff to the halfback and drawing in defenders to create open passing options downfield. It required a lot of moving parts working together to be successful. The most important component to its success lied with the quarterback and halfback and their ability to sell the fake handoff to opposing defenses.
In the set-up, wide receivers line up wide to the left and right sides, with the tight end joining the offensive linemen on the far right side of the formation. The quarterback lines up behind the O-line in shotgun formation with the fullback and halfback joining him in the backfield.
Once the ball is snapped, the quarterback fakes a handoff to the halfback as the fullback blocks the right side. After faking the handoff, the halfback stops to block the left side of the quarterback.
The tight end breaks off the O-line and runs a slant to the left. The left-side receiver runs toward the sideline as the right-side receiver runs out and cuts left.
As the play develops, the quarterback must see defenders’ reactions. The keys include the free safety committing to cover the right-side receiver and the linebackers pulling up to stuff the run-fake. Once the strong safety moves up and commits to stopping the run-fake, it opens the field for the tight end to receive a wide-open catch with no defenders between the tight end and the goal line.
Putnam said the Rams used the play during a fourth-and-3 situation against Plainview this season.
With Sylvania leading 14-0 just before halftime, the Rams dialed up the play-action fake. Plainview’s linebackers played the run and tight end Jordan Johnson got open for a 53-yard TD connection with quarterback Brody Smith.
Sylvania won the game 27-0 and earned its first region victory while improving to 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.