Youth wrestlers make mark at Ultimate Warrior Classic

Fort Payne youth wrestlers had strong showings at the Billy Colburn Ultimate Warrior Classic at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum on Saturday.
Here are some results from Fort Payne Youth Wrestling’s participation in the event:
In the tot division, Zeke Miller placed third and scored 16 team points and Charles Wells placed second and scored 21 team points.
In the bantam division, Clayton Boggs had a third-place finish and Barrett Webb placed fourth with 9 1/2 team points.
In the midget division, Elijah Boggs placed first and scored 8 1/2 team points. Cooper Buffington was second and scored 18 team points. Brayden Dobbs finished second and scored 16 team points. Vaughn Goggans was second and scored 19 team points, and Bentley Webb was fifth.
In the novice division, Parker Wilson was first, scoring 24 team points. Brody Barksdale scored a first-place finish with six team points. Kade Wilks placed third with 15 team points. Tucker Burkhead was fourth with nine team points. Lane Whited scored a third-place finish place with 16 team points. Carter Blalock placed second and scored 20 team points. Jaden Baswell had a fourth-place finish and scored nine team points. Connor Hutcherson was fourth and scored three team points.
In the schoolboy division, Wilson placed first and scored six team points. Jesse Martin was second and scored four team points. Cooper Hilyer finished second with 11 team points. Judson Guice scored a third-place finish with seven team points. Burkhead placed third and scored nine team points. Clayton Brown had a second-place finish and scored 13 team points. Peyton Williams placed third with nine team points. Lilly Price had a fourth-place finish and scored three team points. Brigden Snyder placed fifth.
