Cole Millican had 27 points and nine rebounds, Bryce Luther added 21 points and the Plainview Bears made 21 3-pointers in a 100-66 win against the Spring Garden Panthers on Tuesday night.
The teams combined for 35 3-pointers, setting a single-game AHSAA record.
Luther shot 7 of 11 from 3-point range, Millican was 3 of 5 from long distance, Jonah Williams was 4 of 7 and scored 17 points and Dylan Haymon shot 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and scored 16 points with five rebounds for the Bears (24-5) at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Eli Butts scored nine points and Ty Griggs hauled in eight rebounds as Plainview led 52-36 at halftime, pushing it to 82-54 by the end of the third period.
Fort Payne 70, Southside 50:
Lane White paced the Fort Payne Wildcats with 21 points in a win against the Southside-Gadsden Panthers in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
White shot a perfect 7 of 7 from the field, including all three 3-point attempts and all four free-throw tries. Bryson Richey scored 15 points, Malik Turner added 10 points with nine assists and Cam Thomas nine points with six rebounds.
The Wildcats (10-14) limited Southside to six points in the second quarter to take a 35-22 halftime advantage. They extended the lead to 60-37 by the end of the third period.
Taylor Carr scored 14 points for the Panthers, Michael Rich had 13 points with eight rebounds and Owen Westcott finished with eight points with seven assists.
Fyffe 70, Section 65:
Brody Dalton finished with a game-high 29 points with six rebounds and Parker Godwin scored 16 points and seven assists to pace the Fyffe Red Devils in a win at Section on Tuesday night.
Xavier Works and Tate Goolesby had nine points apiece for the Red Devils (19-4) and Micah Johnson chipped in 12 rebounds.
Section (17-11) led 21-19 entering the second period and 36-35 at intermission. The Red Devils responded by outscoring the home team 18-10 to hold a 53-46 lead at the start of the fourth.
Gabe Hilley led the Lions with 17 points, Jacob Cooper and Logan Patterson each scored 15 points and Alex Guinn had 13 points.
Fyffe shot 58% from the field and 83% from the foul line.
Geraldine 66, Sardis 48:
Jaxon Colvin scored 18 points with eight rebounds and six steals to lead four Geraldine scorers in double figures in a victory against Sardis in Geraldine on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 20-4 as Ridge Berry scored 16 points, Colt Lusher added 13 points, Griffin Knight had 11 points with eight rebounds and Carlos Mann chipped in eight assists.
JJ Anderson led the Lions with 16 points and Elijah Ford scored 11 points.
The Bulldogs led 25-9 after the opening period and 37-23 at halftime. They outscored Sardis 26-9 in the third to lead 63-32.
Crossville 49, Gaston 35:
Landin Cox sank four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points and Quentin Chapman added 15 points as Crossville rolled past Gaston in Gadsden on Tuesday night.
The Lions led 13-5 at the beginning of the second period and 25-11 at intermission. They increased the lead to 36-24 at the start of the fourth.
Kendall Blackwell led Gaston with 10 points and Kendrick Blackwell had nine points.
