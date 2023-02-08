Luke Stephens tallied a game-high 23 points and Jackson Banks had 11 points in Fort Payne’s 79-53 loss to Clay-Chalkville on senior night at Fort Payne High School last Friday.

Clay-Chalkville’s Devin McKinnon registered 22 points and Tiawan Hardy contributed 11 points.

