Luke Stephens tallied a game-high 23 points and Jackson Banks had 11 points in Fort Payne’s 79-53 loss to Clay-Chalkville on senior night at Fort Payne High School last Friday.
Clay-Chalkville’s Devin McKinnon registered 22 points and Tiawan Hardy contributed 11 points.
The Cougars raced to a 23-6 lead and held a 42-18 halftime advantage.
Cullman 51, Plainview 44 —
Jonah Williams sank three 3-pointers and tallied 12 points, while Dylan Haymon and Luke Smith had 10 points and five rebounds apiece at Class 6A Cullman last Thursday night.
Landon White collected six rebounds for the Bears in the regular-season finale.
The Bearcats maintained a 15-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter, before Plainview outscored them 20-9 to close the half with a 28-24 lead. Cullman led 36-30 entering the fourth period.
Cornerstone 52, Marshall 37 —
Jack Wagner scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and six steals to pace Cornerstone Christian Academy past Marshall Christian Academy in Albertville last Thursday night.
Tyler Perrydore finished with eight points and Nathan Johnson chipped in eight points and five assists for the Eagles.
Jaxon Peck paced Marshall with 13 points, including four 3-pointers, and Vincent Tenchavez added eight points.
NSM 75, Collinsville 63 —
Collinsville’s Colton Wills finished with a game-high 30 points against North Sand Mountain at Collinsville High School’s L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium last Thursday night.
Gavin Lang and Keaton DeBoard each contributed 11 points for the Panthers.
Brody Helton’s 18 points led NSM. Andrew Palmer and Konner Brown added 10 points apiece.
