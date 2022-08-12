As the AHSAA’s volleyball season opens next week, AL.com released its high school volleyball preseason rankings Thursday, with several DeKalb County teams among respective top 10s and “teams to watch” in 2022.

In Class 3A, Plainview posted at No. 3 and Geraldine was No. 4 on the preseason list, while Sylvania missed the top 10, but was listed among the teams to watch in 3A.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.