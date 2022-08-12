As the AHSAA’s volleyball season opens next week, AL.com released its high school volleyball preseason rankings Thursday, with several DeKalb County teams among respective top 10s and “teams to watch” in 2022.
In Class 3A, Plainview posted at No. 3 and Geraldine was No. 4 on the preseason list, while Sylvania missed the top 10, but was listed among the teams to watch in 3A.
In 2A, Fyffe ranked No. 10, with Ider posting among the classification’s respective teams to watch.
No other DeKalb teams were listed among the preseason rankings.
AL.com’s preseason volleyball rankings:
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Auburn, Austin, Baker, Bob Jones, Daphne, Fairhope, Grissom, James Clemens, Oak Mountain.
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Briarwood Christian, Cullman, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Muscle Shoals, Oxford, Pike Road, Saraland, St. James.
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Boaz, Brewbaker Tech, Brewer, East Limestone, Hayden, Lawrence County, Springville, Sylacauga.
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Central-Florence, Deshler, Etowah, Good Hope, LAMP, Satsuma, St. Michael, UMS-Wright.
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Alabama Christian, Carbon Hill, Fayette County, Mobile Christian, Sylvania.
9. Westminster-Oak Mountain
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Altamont, Ariton, Lexington, Ider.
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Appalachian, Belgreen, Decatur Heritage, Holy Spirit, Leroy, Sumiton Christian.
Teams to watch: (A-Z): Coosa Valley, Morgan Academy, Patrician Academy, Southern Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.