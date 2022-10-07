Cornerstone Christian Academy’s rushing attack yielded more than 300 yards.
Its defense delivered a shut out.
The result was a 41-0 rout of Victory Christian (Miss.) in Columbus, Miss., on Friday night.
The Eagles improved to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in CFA Eight-Man competition.
Lucas Hale and Colby Harrison produced two rushing scores apiece, Jack McGullion and Henry Harrison added a rushing score each and Henry Harrison and McGullion combined for a tackle that resulted in a safety.
Sam Johnson ran for 100-plus yards, Jake Nelson made a pancake tackle and Hale chipped in a couple of sacks.
