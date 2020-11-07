Marcos Vega and Noah White combined for 216 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the Plainview Bears roasted the Vinemont Eagles 41-14 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs at First State Bank Field in Rainsville on Friday night.
Vega carried 10 times for 109 yards and a touchdown, while White rushed for 107 yards on 11 attempts with three scores. White also completed all three passing attempts for 51 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
The Bears (10-1) rolled to a 20-7 halftime advantage after a 23-yard touchdown run by Andrew Hall, a 33-yard scoring run by Vega and a rushing score by White.
Plainview’s defense held Vinemont (7-4) scoreless in the third quarter, while adding to the lead. Brody McCurdy rushed for a 33-yard touchdown with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 47 yards rushing on four carries.
White intercepted a pass as a defender and returned it 15 yards and Mason Tidmore recovered a fumble.
The Bears collected 401 yards of offense (350 rushing), and Vinemont gained 286 yards of offense (271 rushing).
Plainview travels to Piedmont for a second-round matchup Friday.
