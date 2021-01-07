Payton Blevins’ 13 points led four Plainview girls in double-digit scoring in a 68-48 victory against the Sylvania Rams at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Armed with a 31-29 halftime edge, the Bears (16-5) outscored Sylvania (10-5) 21-8 in the third quarter to extend their lead to 52-37 by quarter’s end.
Kami Sanders scored 12 points with six rebounds, Halle Brown added 12 points, Jessi Fairris had 10 points and Saydi Jackson finished with six points and six rebounds for Plainview.
Anna Farmer paced Sylvania with 11 points, Kenadie Lee had nine points and Leianna Currie eight points.
In the previous meeting, Sylvania defeated Plainview 50-39 in the varsity girls championship game of the Sand Mountain Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Dec. 19, 2020.
Geraldine 42, Hokes Bluff 40:
Gracey Johnson finished with 13 points and Carlie Johnson chipped in 11 points as the Geraldine girls held off Hokes Bluff’s late rally to win 42-40 in Hokes Bluff on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led 38-27 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Chloe Rule scored 10 of Hokes Bluff’s 12 points in the period to help bring the home team within striking distance.
All of Rule’s points were scored in the fourth. Kileigh Blockwell led all scorers with 15 points and Maddie Smith had nine points.
Geraldine led 10-7 at the end of the first period and 25-16 at halftime.
Ider 67, North Jackson 51:
Savannah Seals scored 15 of her 19 points from 3-point range to help the Ider girls defeat the North Jackson Chiefs 67-51 in Stevenson on Tuesday night.
Ider improved to 14-6 after notching its fourth win in a row.
Seals had five of Ider’s 10 3-point baskets. Makinley Traylor scored 16 of her 17 points in the second half, Kaleigh Carson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and Erin Pruett also added 11 points.
Arielle Haynes paced the Chiefs with 11 points, Delana Pierce had 10 points and Hadley Burnette had eight points.
The Hornets led 24-17 at intermission and outscored North Jackson 43-34 across the second half.
Section 49, Crossville 46:
Kinsley Henderson finished with 19 points and Riley Jones scored 13 points in Crossville’s 49-46 overtime loss to Section in Crossville on Tuesday night.
Jones scored seven points in the fourth quarter to help force overtime with the game tied at 39.
Section (3-13) led 19-15 at halftime and 32-26 entering the fourth quarter.
Jennifer Vega scored 13 points for Section, Kenleigh Owens added 11 points and Savannah White chipped in nine points.
