PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Fort Payne rallies past Dade County in sixth inning

Fort Payne pushed across eight runs in the sixth inning, rallying from a five-run deficit to beat Dade County (Ga.) 9-6 at RTI Field in Rainsville on Thursday.
Sawyer Burt doubled on two hits and scored a run and Will Green added a double with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats (2-6), who tallied six hits and left eight runners on base.
Fort Payne placed six different pitchers on the mound. In the start, Eli Kirby allowed two hits and runs while striking out four and walking one in two innings.
For the Wolverines, Malachi Burch took the loss in 2/3 of an inning, surrendering three hits and runs while walking two and striking out one. Brayden Nethery sat six batters and walked three while giving up six runs on three hits.
Eli Kimball recorded a double on two hits and drove in four runs, Kaden Moore added two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored and Brodie Swader plated two runs.
Geraldine 14, Fyffe 0:
Drew Fowler retired nine batters and walked two while giving up four hits and no runs in Geraldine’s shutout win against Fyffe in five innings on Thursday.
River Walling blasted a two-run home run across center field to put the Bulldogs up 9-0 in the bottom of the third inning. Walling scored three runs on the day, Levi Martin tripled and plated two runs with an RBI, Bo Harper scored two runs with an RBI and Fowler drove in two runs.
After plating two runs in the opening frame, Geraldine (2-2) tacked on five scores in the second inning for a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs added another five runs in the fourth inning for the game’s final tally.
Aubrey Baker, Trenton Rowell, Bentley Coffey and Jake Wooden each recorded a hit for the Red Devils (4-2).
Blake Dobbins hurled 1 1/3 innings, surrendering four runs on one hit with two walks and one strikeout.
Plainview 8, Collinsville 2:
Noah White batted 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Plainview downed Collinsville on Thursday.
White finished with a triple and a double in the win, Sam Crowell registered two hits and drove in two runs and Braxton Henson chipped in two RBIs for the Bears (5-2).
Crowell tossed five innings, striking out seven, walking four and allowing four hits for two runs. Braden Haymon retired four and walked two while giving up no hits or runs in relief.
Plainview compiled nine hits, drew three walks and left seven runners stranded on base.
The Panthers (2-5) drew six walks and left nine runners aboard.
Keaton DeBoard delivered two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Carson Dennis drove in a run for Collinsville. Gavin Lang took the loss in three innings, giving up five hits and runs while striking out seven and walking three.
The Bears took a 31 lead heading into the second inning, before adding one run across the next two frames and three scores in the sixth inning.
On Tuesday, Plainview’s Haymon popped a ground ball to shortstop, allowing Harrison Huber to score from third in walk-off fashion, winning 3-2 against North Jackson at RTI Field in Rainsville.
Haymon drove in two runs for the Bears, Huber had a double on two hits and scored a run and Ethan Williams chipped in a double with a run scored. Williams picked up the win on the mound in two innings, walking none, striking out two and giving up one hit and run. White struck out six and walked three while allowing one run on two hits.
Macklin Guess plated a run and hit a double for the Chiefs. Landon Barnes gave up one run on three hits, striking out three and walking two in 2 2/3 innings of the loss. Dalton Morris accounted for five strikeouts and one walk while surrendering five hits for two runs.
Sylvania 13, Pisgah 3:
Sylvania plated five runs in the second inning and four in the third to romp past Pisgah on Thursday.
Brant Kittle finished with a triple on two hits with a run scored and three RBIs, Styles Hughes had a triple and scored three runs with an RBI and Sawyer Hughes drove in two runs and scored two more, as the Rams (3-3) snapped a 1-1 tie after one inning of play. Brody Smith contributed a double with an RBI and a run scored and Josh Scott plated three runs with an RBI.
On the mound for the Rams, Gavin Chambers struck out eight batters and walked one while allowing one hit for one run in 3 2/3 innings of work. Logan Wilks surrendered two runs on three hits while striking out two and walking one.
On Tuesday, Sylvania took advantage of a pitching jam in the third inning, drawing six walks and plating 11 runs en route to a blowout victory in five innings against Cedar Bluff.
The Rams held a 5-4 edge entering the bottom of the third, before Cedar Bluff’s pitching woes allowed them to lead the bases and score on forced walks.
Sylvania’s Kittle doubled twice and drove in four runs, Scott had a double on two hits and scored a run with an RBI and Smith plated two runs with a double and two RBIs. Logan Wilks added a double and scored a run with an RBI, and Colby Buttram drove in two runs.
On the mound, Smith dealt nine strikeouts and walked two while surrendering four runs on two hits in three innings. Scott allowed no hits or runs in two innings, sitting three and walking none.
Connor Flynt gave up five hits and runs with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings for Cedar Bluff.
St. Clair County 12, Crossville 1:
Crossville was limited to just one hit in a loss to St. Clair County on Thursday.
Dakota Causey accounted for the Lions’ lone hit. Jaydn Heflin scored on a forced walk in the top of the fourth inning, narrowing the score to 7-1.
Causey tossed 2 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking three and giving up two runs on three hits for Crossville.
St. Clair’s Will Keenum walked two and struck out two while allowing no runs on one hit in three innings.
St. Clair compiled 10 hits, led by Sawyer Motes’ three, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyson Stein finished with two hits and RBIs with a run scored, and Jackson Lindsey tripled and plated three runs.
Dade County (Ga.) 9, Ider 0:
Keegan Whitaker’s double in the sixth innings accounted for Ider’s lone hit in a home loss to Dade County on Tuesday.
The Wolverines plated three runs in the second inning and two more in the third frame to take a 5-0 advantage, tacking on two additional scores in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively.
Whitaker pitched 1 2/3 innings of the loss, giving up three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk for the 5-1 Hornets.
Brodie Swader struck out five and walked one while allowing no hits or runs in four innings for Dade County. Kaden Moore also struck out five batters and walked none while allowing one hit and no runs.
At the plate for the Wolverines, Nolan Heath was 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Landon Williams scattered two hits and scored two runs, Cody Williams scored two runs on two hits and Brayden Nethery plated two runs with an RBI.
Dade County left 11 runners stranded on base.
Gaylesville 13, Valley Head 3:
Noah Hulgan registered a double on two hits with an RBI in Valley Head’s loss to Gaylesville in five innings Tuesday.
Eian Bain finished with two hits, and Mason Vest, Tytan Blevins and Dalton Reed each scored a run, as Valley Head (0-3) tallied eight hits and left four runners stranded on base. Keller Sweeney tossed 2 1/3 innings in the loss, surrendering 11 runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Jeremiah Yarbrough retired eight batters while walking none and allowing eight hits for three runs in a complete-game win for Gaylesville, which finished with five hits and drew six walks while leaving seven runners aboard.
Kyler Bradley had two hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored another. Jacob Gordon, Braden Sharp and Hunter Allmond scored two runs apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.