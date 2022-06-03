Plainview’s Word voted area MVP

As Class 3A, Area 14 softball coaches released the 2022 All-Area 14 Team, Plainview’s Tessa Word highlighted the team by garnering MVP honors.
Word, a pitcher who graduated from Plainview this spring and will play college softball at Northwest Florida State College, helped the Bears compile a 46-7 overall record, a regional championship, an area title, a county tournament title and a fourth overall finish in the Class 3A state tournament at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park this season.
Also representing Plainview on the all-area team were Lily Boswell, Mia Tidmore, Abby Williams and Hannah Regula. Plainview’s Jada Hampton was an honorable mention.
Harlee Turner, Alysia Ferguson and Molly Weaver represented Sylvania on the all-area team. Sylvania finished the season with a 15-25 overall record and an appearance in the 3A East Central Regional at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park. Kirby Wisner was an all-area honorable mention for Sylvania.
From Fyffe, Chloe Hatch and Alivia Hatch garnered all-area honors, with teammate Emily Webb receiving honorable mention consideration. The Red Devils (11-15-1) fell shy of regional qualification this season with a third-place finish in the area tournament.
Asbury’s Kiley Spain was voted to this year’s team, while teammate Blakeley Davidson was named an honorable mention. Asbury (15-13) was eliminated as the No. 4 team in this season’s area tournament.
