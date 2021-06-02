The Class 2A, Area 15 runner-up Ider Hornets had six players selected to this season’s all-area baseball team.
All-area players were voted on by area coaches.
From Ider, Andrew Blevins, Peyton Hood, Hayden Jackson, Matthew Norman, Cody Tinker and Keegan Whitaker were named to the team.
North Sand Mountain was the area champion and head coach Ivan Richards was named coach of the year. NSM’s Russ Marr and Drake Holland were selected as area co-MVPs.
NSM’s all-area players included Lake Bell, Harley Tucker, Dylan Marr and Derek Bearden.
From Section, Braden Arndt, Drake McCutchen, Dillan Pope and Cole Woods were voted onto the all-area squad.
From Pisgah, John Burke and Brody Parker were all-area selections.
