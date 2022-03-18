The Fort Payne tennis teams finished with a Class 6A, Section 8 sweep of rival Scottsboro on Thursday.
The Fort Payne boys won their match 6-3, as the girls were victorious 5-4.
On the boys’ side, Bryson Lyles won 2-0 against Colby Durham at No. 1 singles. Anthony Chhim earned a 2-0 victory against Enrique Nolasco at No. 2, Austin Evans was victorious 2-0 against Hudson Thomas at No. 3 and David Allen Fischer took a 2-0 loss to Dylan Chastain at No. 4. Elijah Morgan defeated Bradlee Potter 2-1 at No. 5 and Kris Boyette fell 2-1 to Levi Hambrick at No. 6.
In doubles, Lyles and Chhim topped Durham and Nolasco 2-0 at No. 1, Evans and Fischer downed Thomas and Chastain 2-0 at No. 2 and Morgan and Boyette were defeated 2-0 by Potter and Hambrick at No. 3.
The Fort Payne boys improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in section play.
In girls’ singles play, Fort Payne’s No. 1 Anna Kate Akins defeated Ashton Baker 2-0. Jessica Simpson won 2-0 against Mallie Earnest at No. 2, Monique Orozco was defeated 2-0 by Summer Miller at No. 3 and Emilee Benefield took a 2-0 loss to Ella Ritter at No. 4. Malia Edwards lost 2-0 to Lily Jane Turlington at No. 5 and Cadence Burkhead won 2-0 against Madison Blanton at No. 6.
Akins and Simpson won 2-0 against Baker and Miller at No. 1 doubles, and Orozco and Benefield topped Earnest and Ritter at No. 2. Edwards and Burkhead lost 2-0 to Turlington and Blanton at No. 3.
The Fort Payne girls improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in section play.
