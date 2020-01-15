RAINSVILLE — Once the ball found open shooters, the second-ranked Fyffe boys did the rest to pull away from No. 7 Ider after an ambitious first quarter in the DeKalb County Tournament.
Tate Goolesby and Parker Godwin scored 11 points apiece and Brody Dalton added 10 points to help the Red Devils defeat Ider 74-40 in the quarterfinal round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Monday night.
The Hornets (3-13) trailed 16-14 after the first quarter, before the Red Devils (19-2) started hitting 3-pointers and getting transition scoring opportunities to widen the margin.
“I played all 11 players in the first half and I knew the offense would be a little out of sync,” Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. “But at the same time, Ider has improved and played us well.”
Jesse Massey scored twice in the paint for the Hornets in the opening period and added a 3-pointer, while teammate Hunter Robinson scored on a layup and again from 3-point range.
Ider coach Blaine Smith, in his first year leading the program, said the team’s goal was to compete against the loaded Red Devils and see what happened.
He was pleased with what he saw from the opening tip.
“The first time we played (Fyffe), we got down by a big margin early,” he said. “I was really proud of our guys for how hard they played. For it to be 16-14 after one (quarter), I thought that was a sign that we’ve improved.”
Massey scored 13 points and Austin Shirley had 12 points for the Hornets.
The Red Devils found their offensive rhythm in the second period and used on a 7-1 run to turn a 16-14 lead into 34-17 with 3:18 remaining in the half.
River Gray hit a 3-pointer and Godwin sank another before Gray found Godwin again for a shot beyond the arc to extend Fyffe’s advantage to 25-17 with 5:38 left to play.
Fyffe turned its defensive stops into fast-break chances with Austin Buster sinking a jumper and Dalton scoring off a rebound to make it 40-24 at halftime.
“It’s a tough matchup for us, because we play a lot of zone defense,” Smith said. “(Fyffe) is also a team where you can’t let the ball get in the high post.”
The Red Devils pushed their lead to 56-30 in the third. Goolesby made two free throws, Buster added a jump shot, Ty Bell scored a 3-pointer and Xavier Works made a layup during the stretch.
“We talk about how Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was worked on every day,” Smith said. “Our players have taken that to heart.”
Fyffe plays No. 3 Sylvania in Friday’s semifinal round of the DeKalb County Tournament, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Ider returns to action with a trip to Fyffe on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.