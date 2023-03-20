DeKalb County basketball players garnered area postseason acclaim with the release of the 2022-23 All-DeKalb County and Sand Mountain Super 6 teams last Thursday.
The All-DeKalb County teams were selected by county coaches, while the Sand Mountain Super 6 teams were selected by coaches from schools across Sand Mountain.
For the DeKalb girls, Ider’s Makinley Traylor received MVP honors, with teammates Cambree Chapman and Kennzie Smith joining her on the postseason team. Ambriel Stopyak, Leianna Currie and Anna Murdock represented Sylvania. Gracie Rowell, Kami Sanders, Lauren Jimmerson and Sawyer Kate Hulgan garnered all-county accolades from Plainview. Geraldine’s Kaleigh Butler and Sara Smith were named all-county, as was Valley Head’s Bella Lewis, Collinsville’s Tyla Tatum and Fyffe’s Emma Twilley.
Receiving all-county honorable mentions were Collinsville’s Rylee Tillery, Fyffe’s Emily Stephens, Valley Head’s Sophia Blair and Crossville’s Ella Matthews and Yasmin De la Cruz.
Ider’s Traylor, Sylvania’s Currie and Plainview’s Sanders, Jimmerson and Hulgan were named to the Sand Mountain Super 6 team — comprised of the top six basketball players representing Sand Mountain schools, as voted on by respective coaches — along with Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker.
The All-DeKalb County boys team included: Plainview’s Luke Smith (MVP), Dylan Haymon, Jonah Williams, Landon White and Levi Brown; Geraldine’s Connor Johnson, Jaxon Colvin, Lucas Bryant and Redick Smith; Sylvania’s Josh Scott and Logan Wilks; Collinsville’s Colton Wills; Fyffe’s Eli Butts; Crossville’s Kaejuan Hatley and Valley Head’s Hunter Robinson.
Honorable mentions included: Fyffe’s Cooper Cox and Eli Carter; Collinsville’s Gavin Lang; Ider’s Griffin Weldon and Valley Head’s Kolby Dupree.
It was all DeKalb players on this year’s boys Sand Mountain Super 6 team. Plainview’s Haymon, Williams, Smith and White were joined by Geraldine’s Colvin and Sylvania’s Scott.
