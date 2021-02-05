Katie Brooks, Payton Blevins and Jesi Fairris each scored 12 points as Plainview powered past Etowah 61-32 in Attalla on Thursday night.
Halle Brown scored nine points with six steals, Saydi Jackson and Ali Price hauled in five rebounds apiece and Fairris recorded five steals for Plainview (22-7).
The Bears led 30-18 at halftime and held the Blue Devils to just 14 second-half points.
Geraldine 42, Cleveland 14:
Joanna Hammett led Geraldine with 13 points and Sara Smith and Gracey Johnson each added seven points in a home victory against Cleveland on Thursday night.
Macey Kelley had seven points for Cleveland.
The Bulldogs (17-7) led 22-6 at halftime.
Collinsville 61, Cedar Bluff 28:
Tyla Tatum scored all of her game-high 14 points in the first half, Cadence Amison scored 11 points and Emma Terrell added 10 points in Collinsville’s win at Cedar Bluff on Thursday night.
Jordan Walker paced Cedar Bluff with 12 points.
The Panthers (24-4) raced to a 22-2 lead after one quarter and 45-8 at halftime.
Pisgah 63, Fyffe 47:
Alyssa Webb scored 15 points and Emma Twilley added 12 points for Fyffe in a home loss against Pisgah on Thursday night.
Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker finished with a game-high 21 points, Molly Heard had 17 points and Kennedy Barron chipped in 14 points.
The Eagles (18-6) led 20-12 after the opening period and 31-21 at halftime before outscoring Fyffe 24-7 in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach.
The Red Devils dropped to 7-15.
Sylvania 68, Section 38:
Anna Farmer scored 16 points and Kenadie Lee chipped in nine points as Sylvania routed Section on Thursday night.
Kirby Wisner had nine points for the Rams (22-7).
Sylvania took a 56-17 halftime advantage after limiting the Lions to four points in the second period.
Savannah White led Section with 16 points and Madison Armstrong had 12 points.
