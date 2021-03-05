BIRMINGHAM — After more than 40 years working in education, Fyffe coach Neal Thrash announced Friday’s AHSAA Class 3A boys state championship game would be his final coaching effort.
What a way to finish a career.
Appearing in the state title game for the first time since 1950, the Red Devils outlasted the Montgomery Catholic Knights 49-43 to bring the town of Fyffe its second state championship of the 2020-21 season at Bill Harris Arena on Friday afternoon.
“It was something I’d think about even when I was playing junior high basketball at Grove Oak,” Thrash said of the championship ending to his coaching career.
Parker Godwin earned 3A state tournament MVP honors, finishing with a game-high 21 points for Fyffe (27-6). Brody Dalton, who was also named to the all-tournament team, scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, Micah Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds and Tate Goolesby hauled in 11 rebounds.
“It was just overwhelming,” Godwin said of his team winning the championship. “I’ve never felt anything like it.”
The Red Devils lost to Union Hill in the 1950 Class A state championship game. The 2020-21 boys claimed the program’s first state title and added to the school year’s championship success.
Fyffe’s football team defeated Montgomery Catholic to win the 3A state championship in Tuscaloosa in December 2020. It was the football team’s third consecutive state title and first since joining 3A.
“Our girls (basketball) program had a long history of winning, our football team did, our cheerleaders did, and this group of kids just wanted to keep winning, one more game, one more game,” Thrash said.
In Friday’s final, the Red Devils held off the Knights’ comeback attempt while overcoming some free-throw shooting struggles in the fourth quarter.
Fyffe finished 11 of 25 from the foul line, missing nine of their 13 fourth-quarter free-throw tries.
“It was an extremely nerve-wracking game there when you shoot foul shots the way we did down the stretch,” Thrash said, “but the kids were able to pull it out with some pretty good defense and rebounding.”
Myles Butler sank a 3-pointer to pull Montgomery Catholic (21-6) within 47-43 with 39.6 remaining in regulation.
Johnson made a free throw and Dalton added another inside the final 35 seconds to give the Red Devils enough to secure the championship.
Works hit a buzzer-beating follow-up shot to send Fyffe into the fourth quarter with a 31-27 lead. Godwin sank two free throws as Fyffe’s only other points of the third period.
Johnson scored on a fast-break layup with 18 seconds left in the first half to lift the Red Devils into a 27-20 halftime advantage.
Johntarius Green paced the Knights with 19 points, TJ Dudley scored eight points with six rebounds, Butler had eight points and Daniel Jamerson added 12 rebounds.
Fyffe finished the game without a single made 3-point basket (0-7). The Knights shot 5 of 14 from 3-point range.
The Red Devils won the rebounding battle 48-33 and overcame a 14-8 turnover differential.
