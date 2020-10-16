Falkville’s defense stifles Ider in shutout loss

The Falkville Blue Devils’ smothering defensive effort limited the Ider Hornets to two first downs and one trip across midfield in a 38-0 loss in Falkville on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (8-0, 5-0 Class 2A, Region 7) scored their first touchdown at the 7:07 mark in the first quarter.
Ider (1-8, 0-5) threw an interception on the following series, but limited Falkville to a field goal and a 10-0 lead.
Falkville extended its lead to 17-7 by the end of the opening quarter.
It was the fifth time the Blue Devils’ defense had recorded a shutout performance this season and the seventh straight game where the offense had scored 30 or more points.
Friday’s game was only the second time Ider had been held scoreless this season. The last time was in a 40-0 loss against Class 3A Plainview on Aug. 27.
The Hornets travel to region opponent Whitesburg Christian for their season finale Friday. Whitesburg took a 44-13 loss against North Sand Mountain on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Falkville visits North Sand Mountain in a region contest Friday.
