Fort Payne routs Arab in five innings

Kyleigh Thomas struck out five and walked none while allowing three hits and no runs, as Fort Payne blanked Arab 10-0 in five innings of a Class 6A, Area 15 contest at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.
Graidin Haas tripled and scored two runs with an RBI, Emily Ellis drove in two runs on two hits with a run scored and Baylee Green and Caitlin Snyder each plated a run with two RBIs for the Wildcats (15-2, 1-1).
On Tuesday, Lydia Crane and AJ Kramer each hit a home run for Fort Payne in a 10-9 loss to Pisgah.
The Wildcats rallied from a 7-2 deficit by plating four runs in the third inning, but Pisgah never surrendered its lead.
Fort Payne amassed 14 hits to eight for the Eagles, but left seven runners stranded on base.
Ellis doubled twice and drove in two runs, Cory Kramer doubled on two hits and plated two runs and Snyder contributed two RBIs, a run scored and a double on two hits. Crane scattered two hits and plated a run with an RBI, AJ Kramer scored three runs on two hits with two RBIs and Haas plated a run on two hits.
In the loss, AJ Kramer walked three and struck out two while allowing six runs on two hits in two innings. Thomas surrendered six hits while sitting three and walking one.
Plainview 3, Skyline 0:
Tessa Word retired 12 Skyline batters and walked none while surrendering three hits in Plainview’s win Thursday.
Lily Boswell hit a home run with an RBI and a run scored, Mia Tidmore batted 3 for 3 and scored a run and Hannah Regula drove in two runs for the Bears (9-0, 4-0 3A, Area 14).
Jayla Ross had two hits and Audra Bellomy added a double for the Vikings.
Olivia Treece allowed seven hits while striking out five and walking one.
On Tuesday, Boswell struck out 14 and walked one while surrendering three hits in a complete game in Plainview’s win against Area 14 foe Sylvania.
Regula scored two runs on two hits, including a double, with an RBI, Mallory Lindsey drove in a run on two hits with a double and Boswell recorded an RBI on two hits for the Bears, who totaled 10 hits. Jada Hampton and Word each hit a double.
Harlee Turner tossed a complete game for the Rams, walking four and striking out one. At the plate, Kyndell Sammons doubled on two hits and Bella McCurdy plated Sylvania’s run.
Hokes Bluff 6, Collinsville 2:
Somer Stewart surrendered three hits while striking out five and walking two in a complete game for Collinsville in a 3A, Area 12 loss to Hokes Bluff on Thursday.
The Panthers were limited to two hits. Sophia Wills doubled and drove in a run and Tyla Tatum scored a run.
For Hokes Bluff, Kayla Traylor doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
In the circle, Kileigh Blackwell tossed a complete game, delivering eight strikeouts and no walks.
Geraldine 18, Collinsville 5:
Shelby Trester blasted two home runs and finished with six RBIs, helping Geraldine roll past 3A, Area 12 rival Collinsville in five innings Tuesday.
Trester launched a three-run home run across center field in the fifth inning to give the Bulldogs (10-1, 3-0) a commanding 13-3 advantage. Later in the inning, a Gracey Johnson double set up a two-run homer for Lydia West. With two outs in play in the inning, Trester added another three-run homer to push the lead to 18-3.
Johnson tallied three RBIs and two doubles on three hits with two runs scored, JJ Dismuke doubled twice and plated two runs with four RBIs and Kristen Armstrong delivered three runs on three hits with an RBI.
In the circle, West allowed four runs on three hits while retiring six and walking one in four innings. Emily Oliver struck out one and walked none while giving up two hits in relief.
For the Panthers, Tatum scored a run on two hits, Stewart doubled and drove in a run and Ella Coker doubled with two RBIs.
Stewart walked six and struck out four while surrendering 11 hits for 17 runs in 4 2/3 innings of the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.