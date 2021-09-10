Ider loses heartbreaker to Tanner

It’s been 32 years since Ider picked up a win against Tanner.
For three and a half quarters Friday night, it looked like that streak would be broken, but the night ended with the streak still attached.
After leading by 10 in the second half, Ider fell 20-17 to Tanner.
The Rattlers scored the game-winning touchdown with 1:58 remaining in the game.
“We had our opportunities,” Ider head coach Chad Grant said. “We needed to get a stop there at the end and we didn’t get it. My hat’s off to Tanner; they took advantage of some opportunities. Our kids kept fighting and we’ve got to continue to keep fighting because we still have everything in front of us.”
Ider (2-2, 1-1 Class 2A, Region 7) took the lead early with a 23-yard field goal from Benjamin Smith with 4:37 left in the first quarter.
Tanner took the lead in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Ga’kobey Gill to Skylar Townsend on fourth-and-9. Emanuel Gonzalez added the extra point to give Tanner a 7-3 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first half.
Ider responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 43-yard return from Hunter Robinson setting the Hornets up with good field position.
Ider took advantage and regained the lead with 16 seconds remaining in the half on a 1-yard run from Matthew Norman. Smith added the extra point to make it 10-7. The touchdown was set up by a 24-yard pass from Dylan Grant to Dallen Hartline on fourth-and-1 from the 25.
The Hornets recovered an onside kick to start the second half but went three-and-out on the next possession. Ider followed that up with a defensive stand and this time made the most out of the opportunity with a four-yard touchdown run from Robinson. Smith’s extra-point gave Ider a 17-7 lead with 19.9 seconds remaining in the third.
The fourth quarter was all Tanner as the Rattlers erased the lead.
Elinneaus Orr scored on a 1-yard touchdown run that capped off an 11-play 58-yard drive with 5:56 remaining in the game.
The next series Ider was looking to put the game away but instead went three and out. Tanner took over at midfield and a 33-yard completion from Karl Parham to Townsend put the Rattlers in scoring position. Trey Cutcher scored the final touchdown on a 1-yard run with 1:58 remaining. However, Ider still had a chance as the extra point was blocked and kept it a three-point game. But the Hornets weren’t able to take advantage.
Tanner sealed the win with a sack on fourth-down with less than a minute to go in the game.
For Ider, Norman finished with 72 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Robinson had 43 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and Grant was 3-for-11 passing for 49 yards.
