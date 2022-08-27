Tigers rumble past Lions in overtime

Eian Bain raced for a 20-yard touchdown in overtime to lift Valley Head past Section 26-20 on Friday night.
Valley Head’s Hunter Robinson, who accounted for 142 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns, scored on a 3-yard run with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. He added a 2-point conversion run to tie the game at 20 and force the extra period.
The Tigers (2-0) amassed 475 yards of offense, including 434 yards rushing.
Bain managed the bulk of the Tigers’ ground game, carrying 27 times for 230 yards.
The Lions (0-2) finished with 351 yards of offense (269 yards rushing).
Section took a 12-0 lead and held Valley Head scoreless for the opening half. The Tigers responded early in the third quarter, when Robinson ran for a 23-yard touchdown.
Section pulled ahead 18-6 before Robinson scored from 6 yards out and Bain added a 2-point conversion run midway through the third to narrow the gap to 18-14.
A 27-yard scoring run pushed Section into a 26-14 advantage early in the fourth, setting up the Tigers’ late rally.
Bain rushed for 196 yards with four rushing scores and threw another touchdown in Valley Head’s season-opening 45-33 win at North Sand Mountain on Aug. 20.
The Tigers open Class 1A, Region 7 competition next week, hosting Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.