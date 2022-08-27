Tigers rumble past Lions in overtime

Valley Head’s Eian Bain rushes against Section on Friday night.

 Cinthia Rico | Times-Journal

Eian Bain raced for a 20-yard touchdown in overtime to lift Valley Head past Section 26-20 on Friday night.

Valley Head’s Hunter Robinson, who accounted for 142 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns, scored on a 3-yard run with 25 seconds remaining in regulation. He added a 2-point conversion run to tie the game at 20 and force the extra period.

