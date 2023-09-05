A top-10 showdown comes to Sylvania High School on Friday night.
The Sylvania Rams, ranked eighth in the previous state high school football poll, host reigning 3A state runner-up Piedmont for an AHSAA Class 3A Region 6 opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Bulldogs (0-1) were the third-ranked team in the classification before last week’s season-opening 26-7 loss to 4A’s second-ranked Cherokee County.
Jonathan Miller leads Piedmont in his first season as head coach.
The Bulldogs bested Sylvania twice last season, winning 40-7 in a regular-season meeting before eliminating the Rams in the state semifinal round with a 55-22 victory.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Piedmont leads the all-time series against Sylvania 2-8.
The Rams are coming off a 49-14 victory at Saks in last week’s season opener. Josh Turner completed 7 of 9 passes for 182 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for Sylvania. Zack Anderson had a 65-yard TD reception, Logan Wilks had two catches for 40 yards with two receiving scores and Drenon Townsel chipped in a 30-yard TD catch.
Aiden Parham led the ground game with 89 yards on six attempts and a 34-yard TD, and Jaxon Smith carried three times for 46 yards with a 30-yard scoring run, adding two receptions for 34 yards with a score.
Ashdon Cooley registered five tackles (four solo) for the Rams and Travis Owens and Jonah Gurley each had four tackles.
PLAINVIEW BEARS at GERALDINE BULLDOGS — As Geraldine notched an early signature win last week, Plainview gets back to action after a bye week.
The Bulldogs host Plainview for a Class 3A Region 6 opener at Coolidge Isbell Field at 7 p.m. Friday.
Jaxon Colvin ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Carlos Mann as Geraldine, ranked 10th in the last 3A poll, spoiled the regular-season debut of the defending 2A state champion and top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils last week, winning 17-6.
The Bulldogs (2-0) beat 1A Coosa Christian 26-0 in Week 0.
Plainview (1-0) defeated Priceville 21-14 in Week o, as Kris Sandlin rushed for two TDs and Gage Brown added another rushing score.
Geraldine has won the previous two matchups with the Bears, who maintain a 27-19-2 all-time series record.
FYFFE RED DEVILS at NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN BISON — The Red Devils look to bounce back from their season-opening loss with a Class 2A Region 7 opener at North Sand Mountain in Higdon at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Red Devils (0-1), previously ranked No. 1 in 2A, fell to 3A’s No. 10. Geraldine 17-6 at Paul Benefield Stadium at Ridgeway-Long Field last Friday night.
The Bison (1-1) lost to state-line rival Dade County (Ga.) 55-13 last week. In Week 0, the Bison beat 1A’s Valley Head 15-0.
Fyffe has beaten NSM in the previous 16 meetings, dating back to 1999, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
WHITESBURG CHRISTIAN ACADEMY WARRIORS at IDER HORNETS — It’s a home opener for the Hornets as they make their 2A Region 7 debut against Whitesburg Christian Academy at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
In last Friday’s 46-13 blowout win at Asbury, Layne White was 4 of 5 for 118 yards passing with two touchdowns for Ider (1-0). Austin Cross rushed for 72 yards and two scores, adding a 55-yard receiving touchdown. Brian Bass contributed a 31-yard scoring reception and Kaleb Cronnon had 44 yards rushing with one TD.
Defensively, Landon Traylor led the Hornets with nine tackles (three for a loss) and blocked a punt. Brodi Heard had a scoop-and-score touchdown, while Bass, Hayden Jackson and Isaac Friske each collected six tackles and Tyler Kidwell recorded four tackles and a sack.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Ider holds a 2-1 record against Whitesburg Christian Academy. The Warriors won last year’s meeting, 25-18.
WCA (0-2) visits Ider after a 24-6 loss to Victory Christian last week. The Warriors took a 40-0 loss at Woodville in their Week 0 opener.
TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN TORCHES at CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES — The Eagles aim to dig out of a 0-3 hole in this early portion of the season, hosting Tabernacle Christian in an CFA Eight-Man matchup in Rainsville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Cornerstone fell to Lighthouse Christian 63-6 in Pinson last Friday night. The Eagles lost 48-8 against Freedom in the previous week and lost to defending state champion Russell Christian Academy (Miss.) 62-54 in overtime in the season opener.
The Torches (0-1), of Gardendale, are coming off a 27-8 loss to Jacksonville Christian Academy to open their season last week.
COLLINSVILLE PANTHERS at SECTION LIONS — Riding high from a resounding Week 1 win, Collinsville returns to the road, visiting Class 2A Region 7 foe Section at 7 p.m. Friday.
Mason McAteer was 5 of 7 for 76 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions, as the Panthers (1-0) cruised past 1A Gaylesville last Friday night. Gavin Lang caught two TD passes and Quintavious Rogers had a touchdown reception with an interception on defense. Rajuess Rooks had seven carries for 73 yards and a TD.
The Lions fell to 0-2 after taking a 56-0 loss against Valley Head. They lost 63-15 at Decatur Heritage Christian in Week 0.
In last year’s meeting, the Panthers beat Section 34-14, improving their series record to 11-3, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
VALLEY HEAD TIGERS at DECATUR HERITAGE CHRISTIAN EAGLES — The Tigers notched their first win last week and travel to battle Decatur Heritage Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
Valley Head (1-1) opened with a 15-0 loss against 2A’s North Sand Mountain in Week 0, ahead of defeating Section 56-0 last week.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society's website, Valley Head evened its series with Decatur Heritage at 2-2 with a 57-35 victory in last year’s meeting.
The 2-0 Eagles host Valley Head after shutting out Carbon Hill 55-0 last week and downing Section 63-15 in Week 0.
