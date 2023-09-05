Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.