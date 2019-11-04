PREP NOTEBOOK: Piedmont races past Geraldine

The Geraldine Bulldogs stayed within a score at halftime, but Piedmont pulled away with three second-half touchdowns in a 35-14 loss last Friday night.
Piedmont scored twice in less than 4 minutes to start the game, then added three touchdowns in the third quarter.
A low snap on a punt attempt gave Piedmont the ball at the Geraldine 24-yard line on Piedmont’s first possession. Quarterback Jack Hayes wasted no time, immediately lofting a 24-yard touchdown pass to Silas Thompson. The first of Bryce Mohon’s five extra points made it 7-0.
Geraldine was three-and-out on its second possession. Caleb Hall got off a 35-yard kick that Austin Estes promptly returned 64 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 8:43 still to play in the first quarter.
Ahead 14-7 at halftime, Piedmont moved 70 yards in eight plays to start the second half. Hayes scored on a 7-yard run. Piedmont’s defense got a turnover on downs on Geraldine’s initial possession of the second half and Elijah Johnson scored on a 48-yard run, his eighth and final carry of the game. Johnson, 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, rushed for 121 yards.
Noah Reedy recovered a fumble for Piedmont at the Geraldine 42 and returned it 17 yards to the 25 on Geraldine’s next possession. On the first snap, Hayes pumped once then threw deep to Estes for Piedmont’s final touchdown.
Hayes was 3 of 6 passing for 56 yards and two scores. He was intercepted twice in the first half.
Geraldine finished the regular season at 6-4 and hosts Clements in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
Spring Garden’s fast start sinks Ider
The Spring Garden football team jumped out to a 29-point halftime advantage and beat Ider 42-20 on Friday night.
Seth Hawkins led Ider with seven carries for 93 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Weldon added 63 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Matthew Norman had 51 yards on five carries and a touchdown.
Ryley Kirk led Spring Garden by completing 11-of-14 passes for 221
yards and two touchdowns (70-yarder to Cooper Austin and a 60-yarder to Weston Kirk on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter). Ryley also ran for 31 yards on four carries. Luke Welsh had 106 yards on 10 carries with three TDs. Weston Kirk added 82 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.