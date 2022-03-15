Fort Payne posts strong showing at Arab Opener

While Fort Payne’s track and field teams posted strong finishes at the Arab Season Opener 2022, Fyffe also posted individual top-10 finishes at the meet in Arab on Friday.

The Fort Payne girls captured 31 individual top-10 finishes and the boys finished with 26 individual top-10 finishes.

Reigning Class 6A girls indoor  pole vault and triple jump state champion Lennon Ibsen earned first-place finishes in pole vault (11 feet), triple jump (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and long jump (17 feet).

Brylan Gray won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 10 inches, adding a first-place finish in the discus throw (96 feet, 6 1/2 inches).

Lydie Varnadore notched a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (51.56), and a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (17.83), as well as an eight-place finish in the high jump (4-4).

Aubrey Evans won the high jump with a 5-foot-6 leap, breaking a Fort Payne High School record and becoming the top-ranked high jump athlete among all AHSAA classifications.

The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega placed first, clocking in at 9:56.41. The 4x100-meter relay team of Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell, Ibsen and Varnadore placed third (52.97). 

The Fort Payne boys 4x800-meter relay team of Ian Norman, Javier Medina Soto, Samuel Moses and Samuel Campero placed first (8:55.33), and the boys 4x100 team of Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill and Kobe King was second (44.28). 

Turner captured first place in the high jump (6-4), third place in the long jump (20-10) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.77).  

Darrell Prater recorded a 149-foot, 5-inch throw to win the javelin event, in addition to a runner-up finish in the discus event (124-2) and placing third in shot put (41-0).

For the Fyffe girls, Kirby Coots secured a fourth-place finish in the long jump (14-9), was sixth in the 100-meter dash (14.25) and eighth in the 200-meter dash (29.14). Teammate Hadlee Powell placed fourth in the shot put (27-10). 

Here are the complete results for all DeKalb County squads that participated in Arab:

FORT PAYNE 

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Sophia Trammell, fifth, 14.24

200-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, third, 26.86

Sophia Trammell, ninth, 29.53

400-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, second, 1:01.38

Madison Wright, fifth, 1:05.42

Mollie Sanderson, eighth, 1:07.87

800-meter run

Anahi Barboza, third, 2:27.57

Maddie Jackson, seventh, 2:34.20

Reese McCurdy, ninth, 2:34.84

Abigail Vega, 10th, 2:35.02

Madison Wright, 12th, 2:40.80

Kyndal Hughes, 14th, 2:42.22

1600-meter run

Maddie Jackson, third, 5:37.05

Reese McCurdy, fourth, 5:40.21

Anahi Barboza, eighth, 5:47.06

Kyndal Hughes, ninth, 5:47.68

Abigail Vega, 11th, 5:53.61

100-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, second, 17.83

300-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, first, 51.56

4x100-meter relay

Ruthie Jones, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell, Lydie Varnadore, third, 52.97

4x800-meter relay

Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Abigail Vega, first, 9:56.41

High Jump

Aubrey Evans, first, 5-6

Lydie Varnadore, eighth, 4-4

Long Jump

Lennon Ibsen, first, 17-0

Triple Jump

Lennon Ibsen, first, 35-5.5

Aubrey Evans, third, 33-5

Cooper Garrett, fourth, 33-1

Pole Vault 

Lennon Ibsen, first, 11-0

Discus

Brylan Gray, first, 96-6.5

Mckeena Jackson, seventh, 66-6.5

Javelin

Cooper Garrett, second, 108-2

Bella Weaver, third, 100-11

Mckenna Jackson, 11th, 67-1

Shot Put

Brylan Gray, first, 35-10

Mckeena Jackson, second, 31-5 

FORT PAYNE

BOYS

100-meter dash

Malik Turner, fifth, 11.77

Skyler Cody, ninth, 11.93

Shaq Hawkins, 15th, 12.42

200-meter dash

Cooper Perea, ninth, 24.51

Connor Kinsley, 18th, 25.97

400-meter dash

Patrick Sherrill, fourth, 51.89

Cooper Perea, 13th, 56.25

Ian Norman, 15th, 56.47

Connor Kinsley, 19th, 58.25

Oliver Perea, 24th, 59.25

800-meter run

Samuel Campero, sixth, 2:15.16

Pablo Rodriguez, 10th, 2:17.63

Samuel Moses, 11th, 2:17.99

Javier Medina Soto, 13th, 2:20.95

1600-meter run

Pablo Rodriguez, 10th, 5:04.63

Javier Medina Soto, 11th, 5:05.72

Samuel Campero, 13th, 5:06.68

Samuel Moses, 14th, 5:07.30

110-meter hurdles

Skyler Cody, fifth, 16.37

4x100-meter relay

Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King, second, 44.28

4x800-meter relay

Ian Norman, Javier Medina Soto, Samuel Moses, Samuel Campero, first, 8:55.33

High Jump

Malik Turner, first, 6-4

Shaq Hawkins, third, 6-0

Bennett Blanks, 13th, 5-2

Long Jump

Malik Turner, third, 20-10

Kobe King, fifth, 20-6

Shaq Hawkins, 16th, 17-5

Triple Jump

Patrick Sherrill, second, 42-6

Kobe King, fourth, 39-11

Ryder Griggs, eighth, 35-9.5

Pole Vault

Ryder Griggs, sixth, 9-0

Discus

Darrell Prater, second, 124-2

Eli Frasier, 10th, 98-7

Caden Kilgore, 11th, 97-10.5

Javelin

Darrell Prater, first, 149-5

Carter Tinker, second, 137-9

Eli Frasier, fourth, 114-3

Shot Put

Darrell Prater, third, 41-0

Caden Kilgore, fourth, 40-10

Eli Frasier, fifth, 40-8

Hayden Presley, 11th, 36-6

FYFFE

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Kirby Coots, sixth, 14.25

Adyson Bailey, 11th, 14.67

Jacey Green, 21st, 15.24

Emma Twilley, 23rd, 15.24

200-meter dash

Kirby Coots, eighth, 29.14

Adyson Bailey, 10th, 29.93

Jordis Matthews, 17th, 31.22

Emma Twilley, 24th, 31.91

Jacey Green, 25th, 31.92

Nataly Woodle, 26th, 31.95

Miley Westbrook, 28th, 32.07

Hadley West, 38th, 35.27

400-meter dash

Miley Westbrook, 10th, 1:10.48

Nataly Woodle, 13th, 1:12.07

Jordis Matthews, 15th, 1:13.03

Hadley West, 26th, 1:19.20

Long Jump

Kirby Coots, fourth, 14-9

Nataly Woodle, eighth, 13-10

Adyson Bailey, 11th, 13-6

Miley Westbrook, 23rd, 11-7

Hadley West, 24th, 11-6

Jordis Matthews, 26th, 11-5

Emma Twilley, 27th, 11-5

Discus

Hadlee Powell, 16th, 51-1

Sadie Smith, 18th, 46-4.5

Shot Put

Hadlee Powell, fourth, 27-10

Sadie Smith, 13th, 23-4

FYFFE 

BOYS

100-meter dash

James Martin, 34th, 13.25

Dominic Hall, 37th, 13.49

Brycen Green, 41st, 14.04

200-meter dash

James Martin, 29th, 26.93

Dominic Hall, 35th, 27.51

Brycen Green, 46th, 31.84

400-meter dash

Brycen Green, 46th, 1:10.68

800-meter run

Dawson McCollum, 20th, 2:25.20

1600-meter run

Dawson McCollum, 15th, 5:15.45

Long Jump

James Martin, 27th, 13-8

Dominic Hall, 30th, 13-0

Brycen Green, 31st, 12-9

