Fort Payne posts strong showing at Arab Opener

While Fort Payne’s track and field teams posted strong finishes at the Arab Season Opener 2022, Fyffe also posted individual top-10 finishes at the meet in Arab on Friday.
The Fort Payne girls captured 31 individual top-10 finishes and the boys finished with 26 individual top-10 finishes.
Reigning Class 6A girls indoor pole vault and triple jump state champion Lennon Ibsen earned first-place finishes in pole vault (11 feet), triple jump (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and long jump (17 feet).
Brylan Gray won the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 10 inches, adding a first-place finish in the discus throw (96 feet, 6 1/2 inches).
Lydie Varnadore notched a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (51.56), and a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (17.83), as well as an eight-place finish in the high jump (4-4).
Aubrey Evans won the high jump with a 5-foot-6 leap, breaking a Fort Payne High School record and becoming the top-ranked high jump athlete among all AHSAA classifications.
The girls 4x800-meter relay team of Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega placed first, clocking in at 9:56.41. The 4x100-meter relay team of Ruthie Jones, Sophia Trammell, Ibsen and Varnadore placed third (52.97).
The Fort Payne boys 4x800-meter relay team of Ian Norman, Javier Medina Soto, Samuel Moses and Samuel Campero placed first (8:55.33), and the boys 4x100 team of Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill and Kobe King was second (44.28).
Turner captured first place in the high jump (6-4), third place in the long jump (20-10) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.77).
Darrell Prater recorded a 149-foot, 5-inch throw to win the javelin event, in addition to a runner-up finish in the discus event (124-2) and placing third in shot put (41-0).
For the Fyffe girls, Kirby Coots secured a fourth-place finish in the long jump (14-9), was sixth in the 100-meter dash (14.25) and eighth in the 200-meter dash (29.14). Teammate Hadlee Powell placed fourth in the shot put (27-10).
Here are the complete results for all DeKalb County squads that participated in Arab:
FORT PAYNE
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, fifth, 14.24
200-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, third, 26.86
Sophia Trammell, ninth, 29.53
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, second, 1:01.38
Madison Wright, fifth, 1:05.42
Mollie Sanderson, eighth, 1:07.87
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, third, 2:27.57
Maddie Jackson, seventh, 2:34.20
Reese McCurdy, ninth, 2:34.84
Abigail Vega, 10th, 2:35.02
Madison Wright, 12th, 2:40.80
Kyndal Hughes, 14th, 2:42.22
1600-meter run
Maddie Jackson, third, 5:37.05
Reese McCurdy, fourth, 5:40.21
Anahi Barboza, eighth, 5:47.06
Kyndal Hughes, ninth, 5:47.68
Abigail Vega, 11th, 5:53.61
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, second, 17.83
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 51.56
4x100-meter relay
Ruthie Jones, Lennon Ibsen, Sophia Trammell, Lydie Varnadore, third, 52.97
4x800-meter relay
Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Abigail Vega, first, 9:56.41
High Jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-6
Lydie Varnadore, eighth, 4-4
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 17-0
Triple Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 35-5.5
Aubrey Evans, third, 33-5
Cooper Garrett, fourth, 33-1
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 11-0
Discus
Brylan Gray, first, 96-6.5
Mckeena Jackson, seventh, 66-6.5
Javelin
Cooper Garrett, second, 108-2
Bella Weaver, third, 100-11
Mckenna Jackson, 11th, 67-1
Shot Put
Brylan Gray, first, 35-10
Mckeena Jackson, second, 31-5
FORT PAYNE
BOYS
100-meter dash
Malik Turner, fifth, 11.77
Skyler Cody, ninth, 11.93
Shaq Hawkins, 15th, 12.42
200-meter dash
Cooper Perea, ninth, 24.51
Connor Kinsley, 18th, 25.97
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, fourth, 51.89
Cooper Perea, 13th, 56.25
Ian Norman, 15th, 56.47
Connor Kinsley, 19th, 58.25
Oliver Perea, 24th, 59.25
800-meter run
Samuel Campero, sixth, 2:15.16
Pablo Rodriguez, 10th, 2:17.63
Samuel Moses, 11th, 2:17.99
Javier Medina Soto, 13th, 2:20.95
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, 10th, 5:04.63
Javier Medina Soto, 11th, 5:05.72
Samuel Campero, 13th, 5:06.68
Samuel Moses, 14th, 5:07.30
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, fifth, 16.37
4x100-meter relay
Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King, second, 44.28
4x800-meter relay
Ian Norman, Javier Medina Soto, Samuel Moses, Samuel Campero, first, 8:55.33
High Jump
Malik Turner, first, 6-4
Shaq Hawkins, third, 6-0
Bennett Blanks, 13th, 5-2
Long Jump
Malik Turner, third, 20-10
Kobe King, fifth, 20-6
Shaq Hawkins, 16th, 17-5
Triple Jump
Patrick Sherrill, second, 42-6
Kobe King, fourth, 39-11
Ryder Griggs, eighth, 35-9.5
Pole Vault
Ryder Griggs, sixth, 9-0
Discus
Darrell Prater, second, 124-2
Eli Frasier, 10th, 98-7
Caden Kilgore, 11th, 97-10.5
Javelin
Darrell Prater, first, 149-5
Carter Tinker, second, 137-9
Eli Frasier, fourth, 114-3
Shot Put
Darrell Prater, third, 41-0
Caden Kilgore, fourth, 40-10
Eli Frasier, fifth, 40-8
Hayden Presley, 11th, 36-6
FYFFE
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Kirby Coots, sixth, 14.25
Adyson Bailey, 11th, 14.67
Jacey Green, 21st, 15.24
Emma Twilley, 23rd, 15.24
200-meter dash
Kirby Coots, eighth, 29.14
Adyson Bailey, 10th, 29.93
Jordis Matthews, 17th, 31.22
Emma Twilley, 24th, 31.91
Jacey Green, 25th, 31.92
Nataly Woodle, 26th, 31.95
Miley Westbrook, 28th, 32.07
Hadley West, 38th, 35.27
400-meter dash
Miley Westbrook, 10th, 1:10.48
Nataly Woodle, 13th, 1:12.07
Jordis Matthews, 15th, 1:13.03
Hadley West, 26th, 1:19.20
Long Jump
Kirby Coots, fourth, 14-9
Nataly Woodle, eighth, 13-10
Adyson Bailey, 11th, 13-6
Miley Westbrook, 23rd, 11-7
Hadley West, 24th, 11-6
Jordis Matthews, 26th, 11-5
Emma Twilley, 27th, 11-5
Discus
Hadlee Powell, 16th, 51-1
Sadie Smith, 18th, 46-4.5
Shot Put
Hadlee Powell, fourth, 27-10
Sadie Smith, 13th, 23-4
FYFFE
BOYS
100-meter dash
James Martin, 34th, 13.25
Dominic Hall, 37th, 13.49
Brycen Green, 41st, 14.04
200-meter dash
James Martin, 29th, 26.93
Dominic Hall, 35th, 27.51
Brycen Green, 46th, 31.84
400-meter dash
Brycen Green, 46th, 1:10.68
800-meter run
Dawson McCollum, 20th, 2:25.20
1600-meter run
Dawson McCollum, 15th, 5:15.45
Long Jump
James Martin, 27th, 13-8
Dominic Hall, 30th, 13-0
Brycen Green, 31st, 12-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.