Four DeKalb County volleyball teams advanced to the AHSAA North Super Regional with area tournament finishes this week.
In Class 3A, No. 1-seeded Plainview defeated No. 2 Geraldine 3-0 in the Area 14 championship Wednesday afternoon. The Bears (58-10) play Area 9 runner-up Carbon Hill (10-24) in the first round of the regional at Von Braun Center at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Geraldine (29-15) beat three-seed Sylvania 3-0 in the area semifinal and will play Area 9 winner Winfield (14-15) in the opening round of the regional at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
In Class 2A-Area 16, top-seeded Fyffe swept No. 4 Pisgah 3-0 in the semifinal round and swept No. 2 Ider 3-0 in the championship round Thursday.
Fyffe (19-25) faces Cold Springs, the Area 12 runner-up with an 18-25 record, in the first round at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Ider (15-15) downed North Sand Mountain 3-1 in the area semifinal and plays Area 12 winner Holly Pond (27-17) at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
In Class 6A, No. 2-seeded Fort Payne takes on No. 3 Gadsden City in the Area 13 semifinal round in Oxford at 11 a.m. Saturday. The winner plays top-seeded Oxford for the area title at noon. The champion will advance to the 6A North Super Regional and face Area 10 runner-up Shades Valley at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Crossville, a No. 4 seed in the 5A-Area 13 Tournament, closed the season with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Douglas on Wednesday.
Collinsville, a No. 3 seed in the 2A-Area 13 Tournament, had its season ended in a 3-0 loss to No. 2-seeded West End in the semifinal round Thursday.
In the 1A-Area 15 Tournament, No. 4-seeded Valley Head finished the season with a 3-0 loss against No. 1 Athens Bible on Wednesday.
