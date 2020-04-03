Fyffe’s Cochran, Fort Payne’s Davis selected as Bryant-Jordan Regional honorees

Fyffe’s Cage Cochran and Fort Payne’s Harrison Davis were selected by the Bryant-Jordan Foundation as regional Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete winners.
The Bryant-Jordan Program, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, annually recognizes 52 senior student-athletes, one from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award category and the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete category.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation.
Due to the recent developments in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all events of 50 or more people be cancelled for the next six weeks, including the 35th Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Awards Banquet scheduled for April 13 at the Birmingham Sheraton Hotel.
In lieu of a banquet, however, the Bryant-Jordan Foundation plans to produce a television and online event announcing the region, class and overall 2020 Bryant-Jordan scholarship recipients as well as recipients of a number of other special scholarships provided by various organizations in conjunction with the Bryant-Jordan program.
The Bryant-Jordan Foundation has worked out an agreement with WOTM TV to produce a television show, which will be broadcast over the AHSAA TV Network and the NFHS Network.
The show will air April 13, beginning at 6 p.m., same time as the banquet’s original start time. The Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet emcee Chris Stewart will serve as the host of the broadcast.
The AHSAA TV Network and NFHS Network had already planned to televise the banquet with WOTM TV Vincent Earley serving as executive producer.
During the broadcast, the seven scholar-athlete class winners and seven achievement award class winners will be announced. Each will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship. The Larry D. Striplin, Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will also be announced. Each will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
Cochran was accepted to Yale University in December 2019, as one of 800 accepted during the early action phase out of 6,000 applicants.
“I got accepted and was blown away mainly because I had never heard of anyone from here getting in,” Cochran told The Times-Journal earlier this year.
Davis signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and golf career at Mississippi State in November 2019.
“Hopefully, next year I can step right in and play and make tournaments,” Davis told The Times-Journal during his signing ceremony last year.
Davis plans to major in business finance.
The Times-Journal will feature additional stories on Davis and Cochran next week.
Times-Journal reporter Cinthia Rico contributed to this story.
