Lane White scored a game-high 31 points and the Fort Payne Wildcats outscored the North Jackson Chiefs 41-17 in the second half of an 81-44 victory in Stevenson on Monday night.
The Wildcats (6-7) led 40-27 before pulling away with a 62-38 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Kyler Rogers scored 13 points and Shaq Hawkins added 11 points for Fort Payne.
Cade Reed led North Jackson with 10 points and Brady Cunningham chipped in nine points.
Fyffe 74, Arab 65:
Brody Dalton and Micah Johnson each finished with double-doubles and the Fyffe Red Devils topped the Arab Knights 74-65 in the Don Webb Classic in Scottsboro last Tuesday.
Dalton scored a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, Xavier Works added 20 points and Johnson had a near-triple-double with 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists for the Red Devils (9-4).
Ed Johnson and Darian Lusk each scored 15 points for the Knights (3-1).
The Red Devils shot well from the field behind a solid defensive and rebounding effort.
Fyffe outscored Arab 19-12 in the second quarter to take a 41-26 halftime lead. The Red Devils added a 21-13 third-quarter scoring differential to extend the lead to 62-39 entering the final period.
Last Wednesday, Fyffe rallied in the fourth quarter but fell short to Class 6A Scottsboro 55-53 after receiving a goaltending call with 3.5 seconds left in regulation.
The Red Devils trailed 29-26 at the half and 47-41 at the start of the fourth.
Parker Godwin paced Fyffe with 17 points and nine rebounds, Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds and Tate Goolesby chipped in nine points and six rebounds.
B.J. Harris scored a game-high 24 points for Scottsboro (6-3) and Jordan Davis added 16 points.
Plainview 86, Darlington 57:
Cole Millican led four Plainview boys in double-digit scoring in an 86-57 victory against Darlington (Ga.) in the First State Bank Shootout last Wednesday.
Millican made four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists as the Bears improved their record to 17-2 in the final day of Plainview’s annual boys basketball showcase at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. Luke Smith scored 19 points with four steals, Jonah Williams hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Jacob Henderson had 10 points. Levi Brown contributed eight points and five rebounds and Dylan Haymon chipped in five points with eight rebounds and five assists.
The Bears led 46-37 at intermission and outscored Darlington 40-20 in the second half.
Last Monday, Williams sank four 3-pointers and paced Plainview with 27 points in a 61-42 win against Elkmont on opening day of the FSB Shootout in Rainsville.
Brown scored nine points on three 3-point baskets, Henderson contributed eight rebounds, Millican had eight points and five rebounds and Jathan Underwood added seven rebounds.
The Bears raced to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 40-17 at halftime.
Skyline 60, Valley Head 47:
Eian Bain scored 15 points and Chandler Johnson had 11 points for Valley Head in a 60-47 loss at Skyline last Wednesday.
Skyline broke a 20-all halftime tie by outscoring the Tigers 25-14 in the third quarter.
Jaylon Clements had 18 points for the Vikings, Chase Bickers scored 12 points and Weston Avans had 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.