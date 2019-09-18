Burt named T-J Player of the Week after 4-TD performance

Valley Head quarterback Jordan Burt is this week's Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Twin City Used Car Sales, after earning 2,144 (41 percent) of the 5,247 votes in this week's online poll.
Burt used the powerful blocking of his offensive line to run around, over, under and through the Falkville Blue Devils' defense Friday as the Tigers picked up a dominant 32-7 victory over the defending 1A, Region 7 champions who defeated the Tigers by 49 last year.
Burt and lead tailback Marlonn Trinidad cut through the Blue Devils' defense all night, racking up 335 rushing yards themselves and 433 yards as a team.
Burt capped off the majority of Valley Head's drives in the end zone as he scored four times in the win.
Burt's first touchdown came from 19 yards out late in the first quarter.
After a defensive stop by the Tigers, Burt doubled the lead with another touchdown run from eight yards out, and followed by scoring a 2-point conversion to make the lead 14-0.
Trinidad scored his lone touchdown to start the fourth quarter before Burt followed with his last two touchdown runs, which put the dagger in Falkville's hopes for a last-minute comeback.
Burt finished Friday's win with 23 carries for 122 yards and four touchdowns.
He and the Tigers will try to repeat that performance this week in a regional rivalry matchup against the Gaylesville Trojans, who Valley Head lost to 26-13 last year.
