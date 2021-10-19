Cornerstone junior high wins ACAA state championship

The Cornerstone Christian Academy junior high volleyball team defeated Tuscaloosa Christian School to claim the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division 2A state championship last weekend.
Cornerstone’s Evie Reed was named tournament MVP.
