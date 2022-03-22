Fort Payne posts 4-0 record at Saturday’s Piedmont Invitational

The Fort Payne softball team rebounded from its single loss to rival Scottsboro in a big way.
AJ Kramer capped the weekend with three home runs in four games, as the Wildcats swept through the Piedmont Invitational, 4-0, Saturday.
In Fort Payne’s finale against host Piedmont, AJ Kramer had a two-run home run and Cory Kramer and Emily Ellis finished with two hits and an RBI apiece in a 5-4 win.
AJ Kramer tossed a complete game, delivering 10 strikeouts while walking one and allowing five hits.
Marcella Rentas’ single to left field in the top of the sixth inning snapped a 3-3 tie, as Caitlin Snyder scored on the throw. A Cory Kramer fly out to right field plated Rentas with two outs on the scoreboard, giving the Wildcats (14-1) a 5-3 advantage.
Piedmont scored on a ground out in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one run of the lead.
In the Wildcats’ 4-1 victory against St. Clair County, AJ Kramer blasted a solo homer across center field to give Fort Payne 1-0 advantage in the first inning.
AJ Kramer finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ellis drove in two runs on two hits and Abby Phillips plated a run on two hits with an RBI.
Kyleigh Thomas earned the win in the circle, tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing three hits for one run, while walking one and retiring four.
Graidin Haas’ grand slam highlighted Fort Payne’s 16-0 romp past Clay-Chalkville in three innings.
With one out in play in the bottom of the second inning, the Wildcats drew three walks and loaded the bases. It set the stage for Haas, as she launched a fly ball over the center-field fence, plating Baylee Green, Lydia Crane and Thomas to push the lead to 6-0.
Fort Payne plated 14 runs before Clay-Chalkville escaped the bottom portion of the inning.
Haas was 2 for 2 with five RBIs, a double and three runs scored for the Wildcats. AJ Kramer hit a double, drove in a run and plated two runs in a 2-for-2 outing. Lily Jackson doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Crane drove in two runs and Thomas finished with two RBIs and scored two runs.
Thomas picked up the win while allowing one hit with one strikeout and no walks in three innings.
In the Wildcats’ 4-0 win in their tournament opener against Munford, AJ Kramer surrendered one hit while striking out nine and walking none in a complete game.
At the plate, AJ Kramer added a solo home run across right field to put Fort Payne in front 1-0 in the top of the first inning. She was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Ellis contributed a double and two RBIs and Cory Kramer and Phillips each plated a run.
