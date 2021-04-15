Sawyer Burt doubled in a pair of runs during a four-run, sixth-inning scoring spurt that lifted Fort Payne past rival Scottsboro 5-3 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
Fort Payne improved to 15-14 with the win on senior night.
Trailing 3-1 with one out in play in the bottom of the sixth inning, Burt doubled on a line drive to left field, allowing Cooper Harcrow and Will Green to score and knot the game at 3.
Burt touched home plate after a Troy McCormick single to right field, giving Fort Payne the go-ahead 4-3 edge. McCormick plated a run from third base before Scottsboro recorded a third out.
Alex Akins picked up the win with an inning in relief, allowing no hits or runs while striking out one and walking one. Dalton Gray tossed six innings, surrendering six hits for three runs with three strikeouts and one walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.