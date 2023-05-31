Former Fyffe High School basketball state final MVP Parker Godwin was one of six Gadsden State Community College student-athletes to sign with a four-year university last week.
Godwin, who was AHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2021, signed with Berry College in Rome, Ga., to continue his education and basketball career.
“Parker has been an outstanding guy from Day 1,” Gadsden State coach Deddric Tarver said in a statement. “He has demonstrated even more growth on a personal, athletic and professional level while attending Gadsden State.”
Godwin’s Gadsden State teammate Kintavious Dozier is continuing play at Grambling State University in Louisiana; Azaad Ben and Ryan Anderson, both at Oakwood University in Huntsville; D’Angelo Foster at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock; and Morrez Calloway at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.
With the Cardinals, Godwin played in the guard position and was named ACCC Player of the Week twice. He was also on the Dean’s List once and the President’s List twice for a perfect 4.0 GPA. He was named to the ACCC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He recently received an associate degree in liberal arts.
“Parker is on the right track, and I believe he’ll stay on track,” Tarver said. “I know he will continue to evolve and flourish as a player at Berry College.”
As a senior at Fyffe, Godwin scored 21 points to help the boys basketball program earn its first state championship, beating Montgomery Catholic 49-43 for the 3A title at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham in March 2021.
Godwin shot 8 of 19 from the field, also grabbing four rebounds with two steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
With Godwin’s help, Fyffe made its first appearance in the championship game since losing 40-33 to Cottage Hill in 1950 and first appearance in the state semifinal round since 1985. In six appearances, the Red Devils went 9-7 overall, 2-3 in the semifinals and 1-1 in the finals dating back to 1949.
Godown’s mother, Jana Simmons Godwin, scored more than 3,000 points in her high school basketball playing career before advancing to Jacksonville State University, continuing her basketball and softball career.
