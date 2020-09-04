Fort Payne volleyball defeats Scottsboro, Sylvania for senior night wins

On a night when Fort Payne's volleyball program honored its senior players, the Wildcats earned victories against Scottsboro and Sylvania.
Fort Payne defeated Scottsboro 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-19) in its first match before topping Sylvania 2-1 (19-25, 25-9, 18-16) in the nightcap Tuesday.
Against Scottsboro, Fort Payne's Braden Barksdale recorded 29 digs and Macie Hammon had 15 assists with seven kills and two aces. Presley Smith finished with 13 digs, seven kills and five aces, Sami Goggans added 13 assists and four aces, and Cooper Garrett chipped in seven digs, five kills and a block.
Barksdale led Fort Payne with 27 digs in the win against Sylvania, as Smith added 22 digs, five kills and two aces. Goggans chipped in 10 assists and five digs and Hammon had eight assists, six digs, four kills and four aces. Sophie Benson finished with eight kills and Harleigh Sullivan added six kills.
Fort Payne competes in a tournament at Albertville on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.