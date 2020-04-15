Late double-handoff helps send Wildcats into 2nd round

(Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series of stories about DeKalb County football coaches describing some of their favorite plays from this past season. The Times-Journal asked coaches from around the county to pick their favorite plays from this past season, illustrate them and describe why they stood out across the football season.)
FORT PAYNE — The Fort Payne Wildcats broke out a special play they’d been practicing for a certain situation against Hartselle in the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
It was one coach Chris Elmore learned from his former boss, Jeff Smith, during his days at Hueytown. The play was used in Hueytown’s wing-T offense, which relies heavily on misdirection.
“It is a great counter play to take advantage of an overly aggressive defense,” Elmore said. “Hartselle had proven that they were very aggressive every time that Hunter Love got the ball.”
The play required a handoff from J.D. Blalock to Love, and then a second handoff from Love to Matthew Shaddix going in the opposite direction.
Fort Payne had possession with the game gridlocked at 17 with 3:30 remaining in regulation on Hartselle’s 36-yard line.
The Wildcats held at 17-3 advantage entering the second half, but Hartselle came back to tie it and grabbed all of the momentum. Elmore called a timeout with the possibility of a 53-yard field goal attempt for Alex McPherson waiting on the other side.
“We thought that was a little too far, considering how cold it had gotten that night. We never considered punting,” Elmore said.
Elmore said there was a specific play the Wildcats had worked on for about six weeks that was designed for a short-yardage or goal-line situation. The play came to mind, but Elmore said there were a few issues that could hamper its success.
First, Samuel Hotalen, who was a key blocker on the play, was injured in a car accident two days earlier and was unavailable for the game. Ben Perry was moved to Hotalen’s position for the play, but had only practiced the play once (the day before).
The second issue was that Carter Pinholster was supposed to be the ball carrier on the play, but was injured earlier in the game and also unavailable for the moment.
Elmore said he did two things quickly during the timeout: He asked Perry and Shaddix if they were comfortable subbing into the key positions for the play.
“They both assured me they could do it,” the coach said.
A third troubling aspect to the play’s success was its two handoffs, presenting a higher potential for a fumble or the defense stopping the ball behind the line of scrimmage.
Since the personnel with substitutions had only practiced the double-handoff play the day before, there was some confusion prior to the snap. Needing another lineman in for the play, Mark Herzberg trotted onto the field at center.
Blalock took the snap from Herzberg and made a clean handoff to Love. Love secured the ball and executed the second exchange with Shaddix, and Shaddix followed Perry’s block.
Hartselle pursued Love just as Fort Payne had hoped and Shaddix took the ball around the opposite end for a 5-yard gain and a first down.
Three plays later, Love followed a great block from Nate Crane and the Wildcats’ entire offensive line and scored a 23-yard touchdown on a third-and-2 to put Fort Payne ahead for good at 24-17 with less than 2 minutes left.
The defense stood tall and the Wildcats ran out the clock to advance to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2011.
