Sylvania's Anderson wins Player of the Week

Sylvania's Gareth Anderson had 15 carries for 105 yards and two first-half touchdowns in his team's 35-0 victory against region rival Collinsville last Friday night.
Earning 41% of the online vote, Anderson is this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week.
Anderson capped a 94-yard scoring drive with a sweeping run to the outside with 5:34 remaining in the first quarter.
Anderson's second score came with 1:39 left in the opening half to extend Sylvania's lead to 21-0.
