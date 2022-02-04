County basketball teams beginning area tournament play

DeKalb County basketball teams begin postseason play with area tournaments next week.

The tournaments will determine seeding for the upcoming sub-regional round of the AHSAA state playoffs.

Here’s a look at the tournament schedules for county teams:

Varsity Girls

Class 1A, Area 13 

Play-in Round

Feb. 5 (at Cedar Bluff)

  • No. 5 Gaylesville vs. No. 4 Cedar Bluff, 2 p.m.

Semifinal Round

Feb. 8 (at Skyline)

  • No. 5 Gaylesville/No. 4 Cedar Bluff winner vs. No. 1 Skyline, 6 p.m.
  • No. 3 Valley Head vs. No. 2 Woodville, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 10 (at Skyline)

  • No. 5 Gaylesville/No. 4 Cedar Bluff/No. 1 Skyline winner vs. No. 3 Valley Head/No. 2 Woodville winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 15

Semifinal Round

Feb. 7 (at Pisgah)

  • No. 1 Pisgah vs. No. 4 North Sand Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 Ider vs. No. 3 Section, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 10 (at Pisgah)

  • No. 1 Pisgah/No. 4 North Sand Mountain winner vs. No. 2 Ider vs. No. 3 Section winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 12

Semifinal Round

Feb. 7 (at Collinsville)

  • No. 1 Collinsville vs. No. 4 Glencoe, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 Hokes Bluff vs. No. 3 Geraldine, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 10 (at Collinsville)

  • No. 1 Collinsville/No. 4 Glencoe winner vs. No. 2 Hokes Bluff/No. 3 Geraldine winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 14

Semifinal Round 

Feb. 7 (at Plainview)

  • No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 4 Asbury, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 Sylvania vs. No. 3 Fyffe, 7 p.m.

Championship Round 

Feb. 10 (at Plainview)

  • No. 1 Plainview/No. 4 Asbury winner vs. No. 2 Sylvania/No. 3 Fyffe winner, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 13

Semifinal Round

Feb. 7 (at Sardis)

  • No. 1 Sardis vs. No. 4 Crossville, 6 p.m.
  • No. 3 Douglas vs. No. 2 Boaz, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 10 (at Sardis)

  • No. 1 Sardis/No. 4 Crossville winner vs. No. 3 Douglas/No. 2 Boaz winner, 6 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 15

Semifinal Round

Feb. 8 (at Scottsboro)

  • No. 2 Arab vs. No. 3 Fort Payne, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 1 Scottsboro vs. No. 4 Buckhorn, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 10 (at Scottsboro)

  • No. 1 Scottsboro/No. 4 Buckhorn winner vs. No. 2 Arab/No. 3 Fort Payne winner, 7 p.m.

Varsity Boys

Class 1A, Area 13

Play-in Round

Feb. 7 (at Woodville)

  • No. 5 Gaylesville vs. No. 4 Woodville, 6 p.m.

Semifinal Round

Feb. 9 (at Skyline)

  • No. 5 Gaylesville/No. 4 Woodville winner vs. No. 1 Skyline, 6 p.m.
  • No. 2 Cedar Bluff vs. No. 3 Valley Head, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 11 (at Skyline)

  • No. 5 Gaylesville/No. 4 Woodville/No. 1 Skyline winner vs. No. 2 Cedar Bluff/No. 3 Valley Head winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 15

Semifinal Round

Feb. 8 (at Section)

  • No. 1 Section vs. No. 4 Ider, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 North Sand Mountain vs. No. 3 Pisgah, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 11 (at Section)

  • No. 1 Section/No. 4 Ider winner vs. No. 2 North Sand Mountain/No. 3 Pisgah winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 12

Semifinal Round

Feb. 8 (at Geraldine)

  • No. 1 Geraldine vs. No. 4 Collinsville, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 Hokes Bluff vs. No. 3 Glencoe, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 11 (at Geraldine)

  • No. 1 Geraldine/No. 4 Collinsville winner vs. No. 2 Hokes Bluff/No. 3 Glencoe winner, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 14

Semifinal Round

Feb. 8 (at Plainview)

  • No. 1 Plainview vs. No. 4 Fyffe, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 2 Asbury vs. No. 3 Sylvania, 7 p.m.

Championship Round 

Feb. 10 (at Plainview)

  • No. 1 Plainview/No. 4 Fyffe winner vs. No. 2 Asbury/No. 3 Sylvania winner, 7 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 13

Semifinal Round

Feb. 8 (at Douglas)

  • No. 1 Douglas vs. No. 4 Crossville, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 3 Sardis vs. No. 2 Boaz, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 11 (at Douglas)

  • No. 1 Douglas/No. 4 Crossville winner vs. No. 3 Sardis/No. 2 Boaz winner, 6 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 15

Semifinal Round

Feb. 9 (at Buckhorn)

  • No. 2 Scottsboro vs. No. 3 Arab, 5:30 p.m.
  • No. 1 Buckhorn vs. No. 4 Fort Payne, 7 p.m.

Championship Round

Feb. 11 (at Buckhorn)

  • No. 1 Buckhorn/No. 4 Fort Payne winner vs. No. 2 Scottsboro/No. 3 Arab winner, 7 p.m. 

