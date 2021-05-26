Fort Payne’s Cristian Barrientos and Collinsville’s Roberto Diaz highlighted the list of 11 DeKalb County boys soccer players garnering all-state acclaim this week.
Coaches selected first and second teams for the 2021 Super All-State squad, made up of all classes, and for the four classes in the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Barrientos, a freshman defender for Class 6A Fort Payne, was voted as a first-team member of the boys’ Soccer Super All-State and 6A teams. Diaz, a junior forward for Collinsville, was a second-team selection for the Super All-State and Class 1A/3A teams.
In 6A, Fort Payne’s Ivan Chavez (junior defender) and Jesse Espinoza (senior defender) were selected to the second team.
In Class 4A/5A, Crossville’s Anthony Lucas (senior forward) and Jessie Venegas (senior defender) were among first-team members. Teammate Rodolfo Balcazar (junior midfielder) was voted onto the second team.
In 1A/3A, Collinsville’s Jesus Francisco (sophomore midfielder), Bryant Parker (freshman midfielder), Alex Cornejo (senior defender) and Christopher Corona (senior defender) joined Diaz as first-team selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.