Organizing a summer event featuring high school basketball teams for the first time, Sylvania head coaches Kyle Finch and Zach King weren’t sure what kind of turnout to expect.
By the end of the night, however, they were pleasantly surprised.
“It’s always good to be able to get on your home floor and play in front of a crowd, and being honest, it was probably more of a crowd than we expected,” said Finch after 300-plus were in attendance for the inaugural Ram Ruckus Night at Sylvania High School on Friday.
The event featured two intrasquad scrimmages, a high school girls game and a high school boys game, using a running game clock and officiated by Sylvania basketball coaches. The games served as a finale of summer competition for the Rams.
“With me coming in as a new coach I think it’s important to show that we’re serious about basketball,” said King, who is in his first year leading Sylvania’s boys varsity program. “Not only basketball, but we’ve had some new coaches come in from other sports as well and I think everyone’s fired up about Sylvania athletics.”
In the girls’ contest, Team White defeated Team Green 41-35. White took the lead inside the final 3 minutes of the third quarter, closing with a 31-25 advantage.
Leianna Currie sank a 3-pointer to give Team White a 22-21 edge with 7:48 remaining in the third. Harlee Turner scored a fast break layup at the 7:06 mark to put Team Green back in front before a layup and a 3-pointer gave Team White the advantage entering the fourth period.
Currie’s 3-pointer with 4:39 to play pushed Team White into a 39-27 lead, the largest margin of the game.
“On the girls’ side we played a little bit slower than we wanted to play, but I think it was a good culmination of our summer work,” Finch said. “We played 17 or 18 games this summer and were 15-2 or 15-3, which I was excited about. We beat some good teams that I wanted to see us compete against.”
Finch said he was pleased with his team’s summer work, especially considering how the team graduated Kenadie Lee, a Class 3A All-State First-Team performer who averaged 20 points per game and helped lead the team to the 3A state championship game during the 2020-21 season. Lee signed with Berry College in April to continue her education and basketball career.
“Where we’re [performing] now is not where we want to be come Christmas, especially come March,” Finch said, “but I think we have a good start on it and our kids have done a good job with the summer stuff.”
The Sylvania girls competed in a play date in Guntersville earlier last week before concluding their summer of scrimmages.
“We’re trying to get in that year-round mode,” Finch said. “Not necessarily to where we’re trying to get kids to not play other sports, but come in and work on basketball during those times as well.”
In the boys’ game, Team Green turned a 33-24 halftime lead into a 47-31 advantage to begin the fourth en route to a 64-52 victory against Team Gold.
Drake Whisenant scored a layup with 50 seconds remaining in the opening half to send the contest to intermission with Team Green holding a 33-24 lead. Roman McKeehan made a 3-pointer to give Team Green a 43-27 lead at the 6:08 mark in the third period.
Team Gold slowly cut into the deficit, pulling within 10 points when Sawyer Hughes hauled in a rebound and scored under the basket with 1:34 remaining in the game.
Team Green maintained possession for the majority of the final minute and drained the clock.
“What stood out most to me was the fight the kids had going against each other, being competitive against one another,” King said. “We’ve been getting after it all summer and I was encouraged to see the fight from them.
“We’ve definitely improved in multiple aspects of the game. Probably the best thing I’ve seen has been the energy, keeping a competitive mindset throughout the entire game, not relying on whether or not shots are going in affecting our defensive play.”
King said the Ram Ruckus served as a good barometer for Sylvania basketball having a lot to look forward to once school starts in August.
“I thought there was a lot of excitement going on,” he said. “It was a good turnout considering it being June and you don’t really know what families have going on during the summer. It was a lot of excitement for Sylvania basketball, so I was pretty fired up about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.