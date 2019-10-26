Eagles clip Bears in rain-soaked battle, for 3-way tie for last playoff spot in Region 7

PISGAH – The Plainview Bears needed a win over Pisgah to secure a playoff spot out of Class 3A, Region 7, but Friday’s 12-8 loss on the road to the Eagles has muddied the division’s playoff picture.
The Pisgah win, plus New Hope’s win over Brindlee Mountain, leaves Plainview, Pisgah and New Hope in a 3-way tie for the Region’s last playoff seed. The trio will have to sort through a laundry list of AHSAA tiebreakers in order to decide which of the three will still be playing after next week’s regular-season finales.
Friday’s bout between the Bears and Eagles was a sloppy one.
With heavy rains falling throughout the evening, both teams combined to fumble the ball 10 times and the two defenses combined to collect seven turnovers. Both teams lost three of five fumbles and Plainview had a fourth turnover on an interception.
The Eagles struck first just 72 seconds after the opening kickoff when Nathaniel Cornelison rumbled his way downfield for a 44-yard touchdown run to make the score 6-0 early in the first.
The Bears struck back through the air early in the second quarter when quarterback Noah White fired a 28-yard touchdown pass to Corey Blair with 9:15 to go in the first half.
The Bears then elected to go for two and converted on a strong run from tailback Brody McCurdy.
Pisgah responded almost immediately with a quick scoring drive that ended on a 4-yard touchdown run by Rhyan Barrett to give the Eagles a 12-8 lead.
The Bears kept trying to respond with a go-ahead score throughout the second half, but were never able to break through.
Plainview was constantly stifled on third-down situations. The Bears went just 1-for-11 on those downs and were 2-for-4 on fourth down.
Penalties were also a killer for Plainview as they were flagged 11 times for 95 yards while Pisgah had just four flags thrown on them all night.
White finished completing 4-of-10 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball 10 times for 33 yards. Brody Parker hauled in two of White’s passes for 23 yards.
White also had a solid night punting the ball. His five kicks averaged traveling over 34 yards and his longest boot of the night covered 49 yards.
McCurdy led the Bears’ running game with 69 yards on 22 carries. Logan Bell added 12 yards on four carries. Bell also led Plainview’s defense with nine tackles.
Corey Blair’s lone reception came on the Bears’ 28-yard touchdown through the air. Blair also forced and recovered a fumble and had a pass breakup in the game.
Marcos Vegas forced and recovered a fumble. Saul Mil forced another fumble and Bryson Richey recovered one for the Bears’ defense.
Plainview will wrap up their regular-season schedule next week at Crossville while Pisgah hosts North Sand Mountain.
