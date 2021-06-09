Today

Rain. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.