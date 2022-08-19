Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza crossed the finish line in 12:19.23 to win the varsity girls race at Tadd’s 2-Mile Opener, the season-opening event at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.
The Fort Payne girls finished second overall with 67 team points to Scottsboro’s 43 team points.
Reese McCurdy was Fort Payne’s second finisher, placing eighth overall at 13:23.39. Abigail Vega was 12th overall, clocking in at 13:30.95.
In the varsity boys race, Fort Payne was third with 63 team points. Scottsboro won with 22 points and Huntsville placed second with 58 points. Lane Pilotte was Fort Payne’s top finisher, clocking in at 11:11.01 for eighth overall. Pablo Rodriguez placed 10th overall (11:18.17) for Fort Payne.
The Fort Payne junior high girls claimed first place with 37 team points, led by Kyndal Hughes’ winning time of 13:03.13. Teammate Arianna Ignacio was fifth (14:25.72). Ava Kate Jett (14:37.29) placed seventh and Isabel Reyes (14:46.70) was ninth for Fort Payne.
In the junior high boys race, Plainview placed fourth with 140 team points and Fort Payne was fifth with 143 points.
Fort Payne’s Logan Bryant (12:48.42) placed 22nd overall, and Plainview’s Cason Hall (13:06.04) finished 30th.
Here’s a look at individual finishes from DeKalb County runners in the season-opening race at Scottsboro:
FORT PAYNE
Anahi Barboza, first, 12:19.23, varsity girls
Kyndal Hughes, first, 13:03.13, junior high girls
Reese McCurdy, eighth, 13:23.39, varsity girls
Abigail Vega, 11th, 13:30.95, varsity girls
Arianna Ignacio, fifth, 14:25.72, junior high girls
Sara Boatwright, 23rd, 14:37.18, varsity girls
Ava Kate Jett, seventh, 14:37.29, junior high girls
Ruthie Jones, 24th, 14:39.14, varsity girls
Madison Wright, 25th, 14:41.27, varsity girls
Isabel Reyes, ninth, 14:46.70, junior high girls
Michelle Belman, 28th, 14:54.48, varsity girls
Sandra Sebastian, 32nd, 15:14.21, varsity girls
Kailey Cameron, 15th, 15:37.26, junior high girls
Ellie Cyrus, 18th, 15:53.43, junior high girls
Josselyn Vega, 54th, 17:03.43, varsity girls
Bittney Gonzalez, 73rd, 18:11.40, varsity girls
Lane Pilotte, eighth, 11:11.01, varsity boys
Pablo Rodriguez, 10th, 11:18.17, varsity boys
Tyler Anthony, 14th, 11:35.21, varsity boys
Ian Norman, 16th, 11:41.41, varsity boys
Samuel Moses, 20th, 11:45.03, varsity boys
Jose Sebastian, 41st, 12:25.86, varsity boys
Logan Bryant, 22nd, 12:48.42, junior high boys
Ismael Jiminez, 52nd, 12:49.68, varsity boys
Yair Barrentoes, 37th, 13:31.28, junior high boys
Daniel Deleon, 38th, 13:31.72, junior high boys
Orlando Valdez, 73rd, 13:50.51, varsity boys
Franklin Jeronimo, 80th, 14:05.09, varsity boys
Lucio Jimenez, 84th, 14:16.73, varsity boys
John Hernandez, 92nd, 14:55.33, varsity boys
Matias Jimenez, 62nd, 15:12.19, junior high boys
Pedro Miguel, 96th, 15:25.38, varsity boys
Jesus Domingo, 78th, 16:57.54, junior high boys
PLAINVIEW
Abby Williams, 30th, 15:08.99, varsity girls
Abigail Mays, 21st, 16:00.68, junior high girls
Navaeh Boyd, 22nd, 16:30.29, junior high girls
Lyda Smith, 47th, 16:37.67, varsity girls
Jayden Blackwell, 61st, 17:18.18, varsity girls
Bristol Waldrop, 30th, 17:25.52, junior high girls
Jada Hampton, 65th, 17:28.30, varsity girls
Marlee Townsend, 72nd, 18:09.81, varsity girls
Kresley Culpepper, 41st, 18:49.54, junior high girls
Ephan Benjume, 26th, 11:56.72, varsity boys
Alex Smith, 32nd, 12:11.53, varsity boys
Collin Hall, 45th, 12:36.66, varsity boys
Cason Hall, 30th, 13:06.04, junior high boys
Israel Johnson, 32nd, 13:14.36, junior high boys
Bryson Bell, 83rd, 14:13.64, varsity boys
Ryder Mauldin, 51st, 14:22.24, junior high boys
Jackson Smith, 85th, 14:28.28, varsity boys
Carter Boswell, 54th, 14:37.05, junior high boys
Will Jackson, 61st, 15:08.82, junior high boys
Aaron Easterby, 99th, 15:45.11, varsity boys
Eli Crawford, 74th, 15:58.60, junior high boys
Collin Wilborn, 75th, 16:12.78, junior high boys
Cooper Mitchell, 82nd, 17:24.27, junior high boys
Brandon Horton, 88th, 18:19.84, junior high boys
COLLINSVILLE
Andrea Hernandez, 20th, 16:00.45, junior high girls
Lorenza Pedro, 45th, 19:23.48, junior high girls
Halle Peek, 47th, 20:17.52, junior high girls
Ana Juarez, 48th, 20:21.99, junior high girls
Brayleigh Smith, 49th, 20:22.43, junior high girls
Fernanda Hernandez, 53rd, 22:12.83, junior high girls
Emily Salazar, 54th, 22:38.50, junior high girls
Carmmen Corona, 55th, 22:43.01, junior high girls
Yarisel Mendez Limon, 56th, 25:18.47, junior high girls
Arleth Morales, 57th, 25:27.36, junior high girls
Silverio Ortiz, 57th, 12:58.54, varsity boys
Jesus Francisco, 70th, 13:35.89, varsity boys
Alex Gaspar, 74th, 13:51.83, varsity boys
Andres Miguel, 81st, 14:09.01, varsity boys
Marcos Ramirez, 93rd, 15:00.98, varsity boys
Luis Miguel Felipe, 95th, 15:12.82, varsity boys
Roberto Gallegos, 98th, 15:43.08, varsity boys
Josue Juarez, 104th, 16:42.87, varsity boys
Cristian Cano, 114th, 18:07.40, varsity boys
Jason Francisco, 117th, 18:34.06, varsity boys
GERALDINE
Sloan Rodriguez, 78th, 19:19.21, varsity girls
Amy Dillon, 79th, 19:36.47, varsity girls
Gabriella Bartolome, 83rd, 20:26.58, varsity girls
Karissa Brock, 84th, 20:43.00, varsity girls
Sophie Bearden, 88th, 21:49.36, varsity girls
William Kight, 62nd, 13:06.43, varsity boys
Xander Moses, 109th, 17:30.34, varsity boys
HENAGAR
Candace Bailey, 58th, 25:38.34, junior high girls
Trent Thomas, 66th, 15:20.11, junior high boys
Beau Martin, 85th, 18:00.49, junior high boys
Keegan Johnson, 92nd, 22:53.84, junior high boys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.