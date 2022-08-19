Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza crossed the finish line in 12:19.23 to win the varsity girls race at Tadd’s 2-Mile Opener, the season-opening event at Scottsboro High School’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions on Thursday.

The Fort Payne girls finished second overall with 67 team points to Scottsboro’s 43 team points.

