Tyla Tatum scored 14 points and Olivia Akins added 12 points in No. 2-seeded Collinsville’s 56-13 victory against the No. 7 Crossville Lions in the DeKalb County Tournament in Rainsville on Monday afternoon.
The Panthers (18-4) maximized their scoring opportunities from Crossville’s first-half turnovers and took an 11-3 lead. They pushed the lead to a commanding 38-5 halftime score after a scoring effort that stemmed from moving the ball around the court and getting multiple players involved.
Sophia Wills assisted Hadley Hamilton with a 3-pointer, and Hamilton chipped in an assisted 3-pointer to Tatum to give the Panthers an 18-5 lead with 5:30 left in the first half.
Hamilton, who finished with eight points, stole a pass and tossed the ball ahead to Emma Terrell for a fast-break layup, making it 20-5, before transition layups from Tatum and Terrell helped advance the lead to 30-5 with 2 minutes left in the half.
Brannon had nine points for Collinsville, who plays the No. 3 Sylvania/No. 6 Fyffe winner at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Laura Lopez led Crossville (7-11) with four points.
