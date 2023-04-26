The Fort Payne track and field teams posted strong performances all across the annual Fort Payne Invitational at Fort Payne High School’s Wildcat Stadium last Friday.
The Fort Payne girls won their division with 174 points, while James Clements (139) placed second and Guntersville (125) was third.
Lydie Varnadore was Fort Payne’s top female performer, winning the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, notching third in the triple jump and tying for fourth in the high jump.
The Fort Payne boys finished runner-up with 126 points behind first-place James Clements (189). Arab (76) finished third.
Skyler Cody won the 110-meter hurdles with a meet record and new Fort Payne High School record time of 14.67. The previous school record of 14.74, held by current assistant track coach Heath Shaddix, was set in 1988. The boys’ 4x800-meter relay team of Sam Moses, Tyler Anthony, Pablo Rodriguez, and Lane Pilotte also set the school record with a time of 8:14.53 — the old record of 8:16.68 was set back in 2003.
Here are last Friday’s complete results for Fort Payne teams as they prepare for this weekend’s sectional at home:
Girls
100-meter dash
Braylin McFee, 13th, 14.47
Erene Prater, 16th, 14.59
Alexus Nixon, 21st, 15.02
Hope Hamlin, 27th, 15.27
Emily Landry, 28th, 15.32
Brynna Justice, 29th, 15.35
Aerionna Edwards, 30th, 15.46
Ciana Chaney, 33rd, 15.69
Suleyly Lopez, 34th, 15.99
Morgan Galloway, 37th, 17.18
200-meter dash
Jada Griggs, 10th, 29.23
Kayleigh Saltzman, 11th, 29.67
Avry Johnson, 14th, 30.12
Erene Prater, 15th, 30.47
Alexus Nixon, 18th, 30.81
Mary Ellis Trammell, 21st, 31.31
Emily Landry, 24th, 31.66
Aerionna Edwards, 28th, 32.09
Hope Hamlin, 31st, 32.67
Ciana Chaney, 34th, 33.33
Suleyly Lopez, 35th, 33.49
Brynna Justice, 36th, 33.61
Morgan Galloway, 39th, 36.56
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, fifth, 1:03.29
Madison Wright, seventh, 1:04.12
Jada Griggs, 12th, 1:07.49
Kayleigh Saltzman, 17th, 1:09.49
Avry Johnson, 18th, 1:09.57
Ava Kate Jett, 19th, 1:09.69
Mary Ellis Trammell, 22nd, 1:11.72
Margo Trammell, 24th, 1:12.31
Khloe Pasquill, 28th, 1:16.02
Kaleyn Anthony, 32nd, 1:17.56
Rita Esteban, 35th, 1:19.59
Estefany Garcia, 37th, 1:22.75
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 2:20.42
Madison Wright, fifth, 2:29.92
Abigail Vega, sixth, 2:30.10
Sara Boatwright, eighth, 2:34.70
Ruthie Jones, 10th, 2:37.98
Kailey Cameron, 14th, 2:42.73
Isabel Reyes, 17th, 2:45.32
Arianna Ignacio, 18th, 2:46.50
Ava Kate Jett, 19th, 2:46.69
Michelle Belman, 23rd, 2:55.10
Kaleyn Anthony, 33rd, 3:10.32
Khloe Pasquill, 34th, 3:11.04
Brittney Gonzalez, 35th, 3:11.41
Rita Esteban, 37th, 3:11.59
Estefany Garcia, 41st, 3:17.35
1600-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, third, 5:39.29
Abigail Vega, fourth, 5:44.17
Kailey Cameron, seventh, 6:10.47
Arianna Ignacio, eighth, 6:17.37
Isabel Reyes, 10th, 6:30.27
Michelle Belman, 18th, 6:55.77
Brittney Gonzalez, 23rd, 7:25.26
3200-meter run
Anahi Barboza, first, 12:12.66
Kyndal Hughes, second, 12:21.53
Arianna Ignacio, fifth, 13:43.99
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 16.32
Sophia Trammell, fourth, 18.80
Kinsley Worthey, fifth, 18.90
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 47.35
Kinsley Worthey, third, 51.07
Sophia Trammell, seventh, 54.86
Margo Trammell, 10th, 58.57
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Sophia Trammell, Aubrey Evans, Jordan Strogov and Kinsley Worthey), third, 52.77
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Ruthie Jones, Jordan Strogov, Sophia Trammell and Kinsley Worthey), third, 4:17.14
Fort Payne “B” (Sara Boatwright, Jada Griggs, Avry Johnson and Kayleigh Saltzman), fifth, 4:32.13
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Madison Wright, Abigail Vega, Sara Boatwright and Kyndal Hughes), first, 10:06.05
High jump
Aubrey Evans, second, 5-2
Lydie Varnadore, fourth, 4-10
Cooper Garrett, 10th, 4-4
Libby Redden, 10th, 4-4
Long jump
Austin Walker, 13th, 14-2.5
Amaiya O’Neal, 22nd, 12-7.25
Triple jump
Lydie Varnadore, third, 35-3
Aubrey Evans, fourth, 34-9
Cooper Garrett, fifth, 34-7
Austin Walker, ninth, 32-9
Libby Redden, 11th, 32-4
Pole vault
Audrey Pacini, third, 7-6
Alli Wells, sixth, 6-0
Discus
Alexis Shrader, eighth, 79-2
Seagan Hill, ninth, 77-5
McKenna Jackson, 13th, 66-6
Cooper Garrett, 14th, 64-6
Kayla Barboza, 21st, 50-8
Kenia Barboza, 25th, 45-6
Lillie Freeman, 31st, 6-6
Javelin
Cooper Garrett, second, 112-0
Alexis Shrader, second, 84-5
Seagan Hill, 14th, 75-6.5
McKenna Jackson, 18th, 71-11
Shot put
McKenna Jackson, third, 31-1
Alexis Sharder, 12th, 26-9
Kyvei Prater, 25th, 20-8
Heavaunly Prater, 26th, 18-9
Kenia Barboza, 29th, 16-7
Kayla Barboza, 31st, 15-3
Boys
100-meter dash
Simeon Bickerstaff, ninth, 12.16
Benjamin Rush, 11th, 12.18
Oliver Perea, 12th, 12.23
Caden Kilgore, 14th, 12.35
Hayden Presley, 19th, 12.49
Carter Tinker, 20th, 12.79
Kingston Orr, 22nd, 12.89
Zachary Strogov, 27th, 13.35
Dylan Hensley, 31st, 13.91
Davis Elliot, 34th, 14.55
Makai Gladden, 35th, 14.64
Kaden Henderson, 36th, 16.23
200-meter dash
Benjamin Rush, 13th, 24.95
Kingston Orr, 18th, 26.40
Zachary Strogov, 22nd, 27.21
Davis Elliot, 29th, 29.46
Dylan Hensley, 30th, 29.94
Makai Gladden, 31st, 30.89
400-meter dash
Lane Pilotte, fourth, 53.56
Ryder Griggs, fifth, 53.63
Tyler Anthony, seventh, 54.55
Ian Norman, ninth, 54.62
Connor Kinsley, 12th, 55.09
Everett Christman, 29th, 1:06.21
800-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, sixth, 2:04.78
Sam Moses, seventh, 2:05.24
Ian Norman, eighth, 2:08.32
Lane Pilotte, 14th, 2:12.60
Tyler Anthony, 15th, 2:13.72
Daniel De Leon, 18th, 2:17.02
Ismael Jiminez, 21st, 2:22.16
Everett Horton, 22nd, 2:25.58
Logan Bryant, 23rd, 2:27.19
Orlando Valdez, 29th, 2:29.53
Zair Ovalle, 34th, 2:33.58
Isaac Northcutt, 36th, 2:44.53
Cooper Buffington, 41st, 2:49.62
Everett Christman, 43rd, 2:49.89
1600-meter run
Sam Moses, fifth, 4:49.80
Pablo Rodriguez, sixth, 4:53.02
Daniel De Leon, 10th, 4:56.48
Ismael Jiminez, 14th, 5:16.35
Zair Ovalle, 15th, 5:24.24
Logan Bryant, 18th, 5:26.17
Everett Horton, 24th, 5:37.57
Orlando Valdez, 29th, 5:45.10
Isaac Northcutt, 30th, 5:46.39
Cooper Buffington, 32nd, 6:11.90
3200-meter run
Ismael Jiminez, 11th, 11:50.37
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 14.67
300-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 40.02
Ryder Griggs, fourth, 41.99
Simeon Bickerstaff, eighth, 47.75
4x100-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Oliver Perea, Kobe King, Connor Kinsley and Simeon Bickerstaff), third, 45.68
4x400-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Skyler Cody, Ryder Griggs, Connor Kinsley and Lane Pilotte), third, 3:34.37
4x800-meter relay
Fort Payne “A” (Tyler Anthony, Sam Moses, Lane Pilotte and Pablo Rodriguez), second, 8:14.53
Long jump
Kobe King, third, 20-6.5
Skyler Cody, ninth, 19-1
Simeon Bickerstaff, 21st, 17-0
Triple jump
Kobe King, third, 42-5
Connor Kinsley, 11th, 39-0.5
Pole vault
Ryder Griggs, second, 11-6
Oliver Perea, eighth, 8-6
Discus
Caden Kilgore, second, 126-3
Carter Tinker, 18th, 80-5
Hayden Presley, 22nd, 73-0
Javelin
Carter Tinker, fourth, 150-3
Caden Kilgore, ninth, 124-11
Hayden Presley, 24th, 92-2
Shot put
Hayden Presley, second, 43-3
Carter Tinker, third, 41-1
Caden Kilgore, fourth, 41-0
